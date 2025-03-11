METALLICA Announces New Apple Immersive Concert Experience

"Metallica", an Apple Immersive concert experience, will be available for free only on Apple Vision Pro starting March 14. Filmed during the band's final "M72" stop of 2024 in Mexico City, it features full performances of "Whiplash", "One" and "Enter Sandman", all captured exclusively in Apple Immersive Video.

This project marks a new foray into immersive technology, using ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio to give fans unprecedented access from vantage points as close up as the Snake Pit to wide-angle views. It brings the live show to a whole new level, and to achieve this, Apple built a custom stage plot featuring 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras using a mix of stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled camera dolly systems that moved around the stage.

The songs featured in "Metallica" will also be available as a new EP, "Metallica Live From Mexico City", in Spatial Audio on Apple Music this Friday.

An extended preview of "Metallica" will be available as part of the Apple Vision Pro demo in Apple store locations worldwide beginning Friday, March 14. Apple Vision Pro is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Customers in those countries can reserve a free Vision Pro demo at their local Apple store. You must have an Apple account to schedule.

METALLICA says: "Check it out…it’s unlike anything we've ever done before!"

Last September, METALLICA confirmed that its record-breaking "M72" world tour will be extended into a third year, with the announcement of 21 North American shows spanning April, May and June 2025.

Since opening April 2023 in Amsterdam, "M72" has seen METALLICA play to some three million fans. Variously hailed as "an altogether life-affirming experience" (Billboard),"impossible to leave unsatisfied" (Austin Chronicle),"a stone-cold stunner of a show" (Detroit News),"the mother of all summer concerts" (Worcester Telegram Gazette) and "as tight and furious as METALLICA has sounded in ages" (Los Angeles Times),"M72" continues to amaze fans and critics alike.

The "M72" world tour's 2025 itinerary will continue the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups. These will include the band's first Nashville shows in five years on May 1 and 3 at Nissan Stadium, as well as METALLICA's return to Tampa after 15 years on June 6 and 8 at Raymond James Stadium. "M72" has also confirmed its much-anticipated Bay Area hometown play, to take place June 20 and 22 with the band's debut performances at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

In a new twist, "M72" 2025 will feature several single shows bringing the tour's full production, with its massive in-the-round stage, to venues including two college football stadiums: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York on April 19, and METALLICA's first ever visit to Blacksburg, Virginia, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The May 7 show at Lane Stadium will mark the culmination of 20-plus years of "Enter Sandman" playing as the Hokies take the field.

In addition to playing football stadiums across the nation, the "M72" world tour's 2025 itinerary will also include a festival headline — a festival/No Repeat Weekend combo as METALLICA plays two headline sets at Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Support on "M72"'s 2025 North American run will come from PANTERA, LIMP BIZKIT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and ICE NINE KILLS. See below for specifics.

"M72"'s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind. inKind rewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at 2,000-plus top-rated restaurants nationwide. The company provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. METALLICA fans can learn more at inkind.com.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported METALLICA over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million — providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the groundbreaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its seventh year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.