METALLICA Announces Winners Of Second 'For Whom The Band Tolls!' Marching Band Competition

METALLICA has announced the winners of its second "For Whom The Band Tolls!" marching band competition.

When it was first launched last June, the second annual "Metallica Marching Band Competition", presented by METALLICA in partnership with Sweetwater, offered competing bands three times as many chances to win. Each of the five original categories — College (Division 1),College (Divisions 2 & 3),High School (Large),High School (Medium) and High School (Small) — were expanded to include awards for first, second and third place, with winners in each category ultimately selected by the members of METALLICA.

Year two of the "Metallica Marching Band Competition" also featured the return of the Fan Favorite award, this time for a single outstanding performance decided by popular vote. All competing schools had access to free sheet music for 13 METALLICA songs.

Says METALLICA: "We're thrilled to announce our 'Metallica Marching Band' Year Two winners, but in an exciting twist, we'll only be awarding our high school winners this year. An exciting new partner approached us with an opportunity for our collegiate competitors that we just couldn't pass up. So, for our college participants, 'Time Marches On', as we've extended the competition through November 2025.

"This year, we expanded our High School categories, including first, second, and third place winners for large, medium, and small high schools, plus a fan favorite, as voted on by the public.

"Without further ado, our winners are…

"Large High School

* First Place: Sonia Sotomayer High School - San Antonio, TX

* Second Place: Seven Lakes High School - Katy, TX

* Third Place: Richland High School - North Richland Hills, TX

Medium High School

* First Place: Freehold Township High School - Freehold, NJ

* Second Place: Dublin Scioto High School - Dublin, OH *Also voted our Fan-Favorite Winner!

* Third Place: Pocono Mountain East High School - Swiftwater, PA

Small High School

* First Place: South Range High School - Canfield, OH

* Second Place: The Baptist Preparatory School - Little Rock, AR

* Third Place: Manalapan High School - Manalapan, New Jersey

"Thanks to our sponsors — TAMA, Sweetwater, Hal Leonard, KHS America, Tromana, Ernie Ball, Music For All, and Bands Of America — these nine schools are taking home a combined $115,000 in equipment!

"We can't wait to share what we have in store for our extended collegiate competition this year. Stay tuned!"