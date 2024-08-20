METALLICA Donates $40,000 To Minnesota Non-Profit That Helps The Homeless

METALLICA has made a $40,000 donation to People Serving People, Minnesota's largest organization that provides services for people and families experiencing homelessness, through the band's All Within My Hands foundation.

On Monday (August 19),the non-profit posted on Instagram: "Wow! Talk about Give me fuel, give me fire! METALLICA just invested $40,000 through their All Within My Hands Foundation to People Serving People when they visited Minneapolis. Gifts like this make programs like financial literacy, emergency assistance, and high-quality childcare possible at People Serving People.

"Thank you, METALLICA, for fueling our work, firing up our community, and helping the families at our shelter achieve their desires!"

People Serving People's Amanda Finman-Palmer told KARE 11 about METALLICA's donation: "For us, it's really, really exciting to be recognized like that. Clearly they did some research and thought, 'This organization is doing some really exciting stuff."

Finman-Palmer added that portions of the $40,000 may go to People Serving People's Savings Match Program, financial literacy classes or the Emergency Assistance Fund.

Through All Within My Hands, METALLICA donates a portion of all ticket sales back into the communities visited in each city. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation has been working diligently to find organizations that align with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

