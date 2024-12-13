METALLICA Is Among POLLSTAR's 2024 'Top 10 Worldwide Top Touring Artists'

Pollstar, the "Voice of Live" and trusted authority for in-depth concert and live industry data, proudly announced that Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and COLDPLAY's "Music Of The Spheres" world tour have set new benchmarks in the global concert industry. Swift's historic achievement as the first-ever tour to gross more than $2 billion highlights her unparalleled impact, while COLDPLAY's tour solidified its place in history with over 10.3 million tickets sold — the most by any artist on a single tour. Both tours claimed the top two spots on Pollstar's Top 200 Worldwide Top Touring Artists chart, released by the premier trade publication in its Year End issue published today, with COLDPLAY also gracing the cover of this milestone edition.

In Pollstar's highly anticipated annual Year End issue, featuring the charts, in-depth industry insights, Q&As, and more, it is confirmed that Taylor Swift has made history as the first artist to achieve a $2 billion-grossing tour, with a total gross of $2,201,107,485. Swift's record-breaking 2024 gross of $1.04 billion and more than 5.2 million tickets sold across 80 shows during the reporting period, cemented the "Eras" tour as an undeniable cultural phenomenon. Notably, the tour also became the first in history to surpass the $1 billion milestone last year. With 10.05 million tickets sold across the entire tour, Swift now holds the record for the most tickets sold on any tour by a solo artist. The overall record for tickets sold on a single tour is held by COLDPLAY's "Music of the Spheres", which surpassed 10 million tickets with a total of 10.3 million.

"2024 has proven to be a historic year for the live entertainment industry, one we may never see again in our lifetimes," said Andy Gensler, Pollstar editor-in-chief. "While the industry has slowed since 2023, we still saw record-setting revenues, with the top two tours of all time running concurrently. Taylor Swift's powerhouse 'Eras' tour shattered the all-time touring record with an estimated $2.2 billion gross. Meanwhile, COLDPLAY's 'Music Of The Spheres' tour sold over 10.3 million tickets, the most by any artist in live entertainment history. The tour has also grossed over $1.3 billion to date and remains the second highest-grossing tour ever, with 48 more dates scheduled in 2025. We are honored to feature them on the cover of Pollstar's Year End Special, the largest issue in Pollstar's 42-year history. I am immensely proud of the work our team has put into creating this monumental edition."

In addition to Taylor Swift's top position, the Top 10 rankings on 2024's Top 200 Worldwide Top Touring Artists chart are COLDPLAY (No. 2),P!NK (No. 3),Luis Miguel (No. 4),Bruce Springsteen & THE E STREET BAND (No. 5),THE ROLLING STONES (No. 6),Bad Bunny (No. 7),Zach Bryan (No. 8),METALLICA (No. 9) and Madonna (No. 10). At No. 9, METALLICA grossed $179.4 million from 1.5 million tickets sold at 24 reported concerts.

The annual Pollstar rankings, which spotlight top-performing tours globally, also revealed 2024 as another banner year for the concert industry worldwide. Total grosses for the Top 100 Worldwide Top Touring Artists were up to a record-breaking $9.49 billion (2023's total was $9.2 billion).

The Top 10 of the Top 200 North America Top Touring Artists chart are THE ROLLING STONES (No. 1),Bad Bunny (No. 2),Zach Bryan (No. 3),Luke Combs (No. 4),Luis Miguel (No. 5),Kenny Chesney (No. 6),P!NK (No. 7),Madonna (No. 8),Aventura (No. 9) and Taylor Swift (No. 10).

Since its founding in 1981, Pollstar, "The Voice Of Live," has been the premier trade publication dedicated to covering the worldwide concert industry. Pollstar data is the leading resource for the touring industry encompassing box office numbers, routing, and directories. Pollstar produces a weekly magazine, publishes daily content to Pollstar.com and its "Daily Pulse" e-newsletter, and produces the world's largest gathering of live music industry professionals — Pollstar Live!