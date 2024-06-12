METALLICA Is Headlining FORTNITE's Next Concert In Game's 'Festival' Mode

Having played every continent in the physical world, METALLICA sets its sights on new frontiers with events across Fortnite this month.

METALLICA becomes the first band to take center stage across all Fortnite experiences, with METALLICA-themed gameplay coming to Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and more starting tomorrow, June 13. Plus, as part of an all-new music experience inside of Fortnite, Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. will bring a series of in-game concert performances to players only on June 22 and June 23.

Completely customized and built from the ground up using Unreal Editor for Fortnite by technology studio Magnopus, Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. is a brand-new playable concert that will journey through six of METALLICA's fan-favorite songs with themed gameplay that complements the intensity of a METALLICA live show. This immersive music experience will have six different showtimes across two days:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

2 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024

10 a.m. ET

2 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET

The above times will be the only chance to experience the concert live.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of METALLICA are the icons of Fortnite Festival Season 4, where fans can shred along with METALLICA on classics, including "Enter Sandman", "Ride The Lightning" and "Master Of Puppets".

METALLICA's not just visiting Fortnite to perform — they're here to battle. This new season of Fortnite Festival introduces the Battle Stage, a new competitive way to play the rhythm music game, and will be available even after the METALLICA collaboration concludes.

Fortnite Festival's Battle Stage will see 16 players in a match, all will play from the same four-song setlist, and one will emerge victorious.

Season 4 starts tomorrow and ends August 16, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET. For more info on Season 4, the "player-vs-player" (PvP) Battle Stage, check out the Fortnite Festival blog.

METALLICA-themed gameplay is also coming to additional Fortnite games: Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

How to jump into Fortnite:

* Download Fortnite for free on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC.

* Fortnite is also available on cloud-based streaming services.

* Once in the Fortnite Lobby, select the game you'd like to play. For starters:

- "Fortnite Battle Royale" for the classic, action-packed shooter

- "Fortnite Festival - Main Stage" for rhythm-based gameplay

- "Fortnite Festival - Battle Stage" for competitive, player-vs-player music gameplay

- "LEGO Fortnite" for a survival crafting LEGO adventure

- "Rocket Racing" to drift, fly and boost in a supersonic arcade racer

METALLICA is also introducing the official Fortnite x Metallica merch collaboration. Look the part while you immerse yourself in METALLICA's takeover of Fortnite. Four t-shirts are available now in The Met Store, the Probity UK shop and in "M72" tour venues and pop-up shops for the remainder of the summer.