METALLICA Is On Track To Land Fourth U.K. No. 1 Album With '72 Seasons'

According to Billboard, METALLICA's "72 Seasons" is on track to debut at position No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart.

Based on midweek data published by the Official Charts Company, the band's eleventh studio LP will likely be METALLICA's fourth — and first in nearly 15 years — to top the U.K. chart

METALLICA previously hit No. 1 in the U.K. with "Metallica" (1991),"Load" (1996) and "Death Magnetic" (2008).

METALLICA's 2016 album "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", reached No. 2 on the U.K. chart, while several of the band's other efforts also landed in the Top 10: 1988's "…And Justice for All" (No. 4),1997's "Reload" (No. 4) and 2003's "St. Anger" (No. 3) and the orchestral live album "S&M2" (No. 2).

METALLICA's much-maligned collaboration with Lou Reed, 2011's "Lulu", peaked at No. 36.

"72 Seasons" was released on Friday (April 14) via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, it is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

In the seven years since the arrival of "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", METALLICA has reissued some of its classic albums, released a second live album with the San Francisco Symphony, commissioned a covers album featuring the likes of GHOST, VOLBEAT, WEEZER, Corey Taylor and THE HU, and landed on the Billboard songs chart with "Master Of Puppets" after a prominent placement in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

METALLICA's "M72" world tour will feature two-night stops in nearly two dozen cities. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, the 46-show trek will launch in Amsterdam on April 27 and will include shows all over Europe and North America through 2024. Each "No Repeat Weekend" on "M72" will feature two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Opening acts for the tour include PANTERA, MAMMOTH WVH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, ARCHITECTS, VOLBEAT and GRETA VAN FLEET.