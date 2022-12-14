METALLICA: 'Master Of Puppets' Emote Added To Video Game FORTNITE

METALLICA's classic song "Master Of Puppets" is featured as an emote in the battle royale game Fortnite. Interested players can purchase this emote from the Item Shop.

While the METALLICA bandmembers themselves are not included in the game as character skins, you can have your character play one of the band's most popular songs.

According to Gamespot, the "Master Of Puppets" emote costs 500 V-Bucks, or about $3.50, and plays a segment of "Master Of Puppets". The first person to do the emote will be portrayed as playing on the guitar in front of the microphone. Up to three others can join in on the fun even if they haven't purchased the emote themselves, taking over drums, second guitar, and bass to complete the four-piece.

Fortnite burst on to the scene in late 2017 and is now one of the most successful video games ever.

Published by North Carolina-based studio Epic Games, Fortnite was initially released in "early access" form five years ago.

The game is set on modern-day Earth, but most of humanity has disappeared. One of the game's core mechanics is collecting materials to build protective fortifications.

Fortnite gets a large chunk of its revenue from microtransactions (small purchases to buy in-game currency).