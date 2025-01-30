METALLICA Pays Tribute To MARIANNE FAITHFULL

METALLICA has paid tribute to Marianne Faithfull, who died on Thursday (January 30) at the age of 78.

The British singer contributed vocals to the metal band's song "The Memory Remains" from 1997's "Reload" album.

A Marianne Faithfull spokesperson said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

On social media, METALLICA shared a gallery of photos of the various METALLICA members with Faithfull, along with the following message from drummer Lars Ulrich: "Thank you, Marianne… For the good times, For your kindness, For the great stories, For your fearlessness … And the biggest Thank You and Fuck Yeah for your incredible and unique contribution to our music, and for always being so willing to join us in performing it … and partake in the ensuing shenanigans! Rest in Peace – Lars".

In a 1997 interview, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield stated about Faithfull: "We needed a real character, been-through-it-all voice. We got ahold of her and she agreed to do it. So, we flew to Dublin on the way to Belgium. We met up with her in the studio, went in and got her drunk and then she sang this bit. It was perfect. She definitely had the voice and it created a real eerie vibe."

Faithfull performed "The Memory Remains" with METALLICA on a December 6, 1997 episode of "Saturday Night Live" as well as at one of the band's 30th-anniversary shows at the Fillmore in San Francisco on December 7, 2011.

Faithfull's verse in "The Memory Remains" marks the first and only time that METALLICA has had a guest vocalist on one of its songs.