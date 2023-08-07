METALLICA Performs 'Too Far Gone?' For First Time Ever At Second East Rutherford Concert During 'M72' Tour

Fan-filmed video of the second show of the North American leg od METALLICA's "M72" world tour, which took place Sunday night (August 6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey can be seen below.

The trek, which launched in late April in Amsterdam, sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

METALLICA launched the second East Rutherford show with "Whiplash" from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which came out in 1983. The group's 16-song set also included three new songs from METALLICA's latest LP, "72 Seasons": "Lux Æterna", "You Must Burn!" and "Too Far Gone?", the latter of which was performed for the first time ever.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Whiplash

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Ride The Lightning

04. The Memory Remains

05. Lux Æterna

06. Too Far Gone? (live debut)

07. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

08. You Must Burn!

09. The Call Of Ktulu

10. The Unforgiven

11. Wherever I May Roam

12. Moth Into Flame

13. Blackened

14. Whiskey In The Jar

15. One

16. Enter Sandman

"M72", named after "72 Seasons", sees METALLICA playing two-night stands in cities around the world this year and through 2024, with "takeover" events taking place during weekends in the New York City area, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit. Those events include film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, tribute bands, special performances by friends and family, and more.

METALLICA's two-night stand at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas later this month will be livestreamed to movie theaters across the globe.

It will mark METALLICA's first appearance in Texas since November 2021, when the band played before, during and after a Triad Combat event at Globe Life Field.

METALLICA last played AT&T Stadium in June 2017.

Hailed as "some of the deepest, hardest-hitting music of their career" (Rolling Stone),METALLICA's "72 Seasons" was released April 14 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct".

Formed in 1981 by Hetfield and Ulrich, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "… And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" and "72 Seasons". METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, METALLICA established the All Within My Hands foundation to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $12 million — providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $2.5 million to combat food in security, and more than $3.3 million to disaster relief efforts.