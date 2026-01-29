METALLICA Releases New Collaboration With DR. MARTENS

METALLICA has teamed up with British footwear and clothing brand Dr. Martens to create a new two-part collection. The first part of the collection — which is being released today (Thursday, January 29) — includes graphics from two of METALLICA's historic 1980s world tours, the 1989 "Damaged Justice" tour and the 1986 "Damage Inc." tour, while the second part reimagines the 1460 boot with a METALLICA-exclusive black-on-black version, featuring a METALLICA logo on the ankle and "5th Member" on the shoelaces. "5th Member" is a name METALLICA uses to refer to its fans, considering them an integral part of the band.

In an accompanying photo campaign on the Dr. Martens web site, the footwear company writes: "Formed in 1981, METALLICA are still releasing albums that stand as cultural landmarks for a band that continues to grow and redefine itself. Our new collection is a testament to the enduring impact their music has had on a global legion of fans. This is for everyone who can answer, 'How does it feel to be alive?'"

The first pair of Dr. Martens boots rolled off the production line on April 1, 1960. With its trademark yellow stitch, grooved sole and heel-loop, it was a boot for workers, initially worn by postmen and policemen; comfortable, durable and lightweight in comparison to its competitors at the time. Throughout Dr. Martens's history, the brand has been adopted and subverted by diverse individuals, musicians, youth cultures and tribes. These are the people who stand out from the crowd and their journey of self-expression has always been accompanied by a pair of DMs.

The simple silhouette allows people to customize each pair; while on a utilitarian level their famous durability and comfort make them ideal footwear for the world of gigs and street fashion. On an emotional level, they are a flag of attitude and empowerment.

The Northamptonshire factory where it all began still exists to this day, in the village of Wollaston. A specific range of "Made In England" products are manufactured here by a small, close-knit team of people schooled in traditional shoe-making and a process that hasn't changed since the company's first pair six decades ago.

For more information, visit www.drmartens.com.