METALLICA Scholars Initiative National Workforce Education Program Expands To Over 90 Schools

All Within My Hands (AWMH),the non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of METALLICA, has announced the eighth year of its Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) with its largest grant to date: over $3.3 million. Eighteen new U.S. schools will join the MSI community in the fall, with 15 receiving $75,000 to enhance the student experience within career and technical education programs, and three receiving $50,000 for specific new equipment purchases. The Foundation is also launching its first international workforce endeavor with a $250,000 / £186,000 grant to establish the Metallica Scholars Initiative in the United Kingdom in partnership with Capital City College Group (CCC).

METALLICA's James Hetfield said: "This thing started as a dream. Now our program is changing lives. To expand our impact on a global scale and support even more students is so rewarding. We're so proud of all the Metallica Scholars who have come through it and all the ones who will participate in it. It's humbling to know we've been part of the journey of thousands of trade professionals doing good, hard work in the world."

AWMH continues to work closely with its longtime partner, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). Launched in 2019 by All Within My Hands, MSI's core focus is supporting conventional trades, including welders, plumbers, and electricians, while also adding fields that will generate the jobs of tomorrow. The workforce initiative continues to evolve, supporting diverse fields for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to establish meaningful careers that provide family-sustaining wages. Year 8 includes a wide range of fields, including nursing and healthcare, optical systems technology, automotive repair, maritime manufacturing, firefighting and EMT, pipefitting, and agricultural pathways.

Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard, president and CEO, AACC, said: "The continued growth of the Metallica Scholars Initiative is a powerful testament to what's possible when visionary philanthropy and community colleges come together around a shared mission. Through this partnership, 13,000 community college students have already been supported across the country, earning the skills needed for in-demand careers with family-sustaining wages. This latest, generous investment by METALLICA's foundation will reach more learners while strengthening the workforce pipelines that power local economies. We are proud to partner with All Within My Hands to scale this impact, ensuring even more students have access to life-changing opportunities in the skilled trades and beyond."

Given METALLICA's global fanbase and the universal need for more tradespeople, the Foundation has long envisioned expanding its workforce education program beyond the United States. As a result of MSI's measurable success in the U.S., AWMH forged a partnership with Capital City College Group to bring the initiative to the U.K. CCC dates back to 1828 and has over 30,000 students across 12 distinct locations throughout London. The expansion will launch in the fall, focusing on serving aspiring tradespeople preparing to enter the workforce through vocational programs.

Peter Delgrosso, executive director, AWMH, said: "Metallica Scholars Year 8 will see our largest-scale growth yet, as we anticipate supporting close to 4,000 new students in the United States and more than 1,000 learners in the U.K. for a total of 5,000 across the program! This represents an approximate 40% increase in our student body, something we are incredibly excited about. Supporting people of all ages entering and ascending through trades is the right thing to do, not just domestically, but also abroad. Our Metallica Scholars have demonstrated resilience and a strong determination to succeed, which in turn motivates us to match their ambition."

The initiative's eighth iteration also marks the renewal of AWMH's partnerships with Carhartt, Wolverine, CNH Construction and Upstaging, Inc., as well as the addition of the Foundation's newest partner, ServiceTitan. These corporate partners complement the Foundation's executive and advisory board members and the broader METALLICA family, all of whom have played a role in advancing AWMH's mission and driving its success.

Newly added Metallica Scholar colleges:

Barton Community College - Great Bend, KS

Berkshire Community College - Pittsfield, MA

Central Maine Community College - Auburn, ME

Delaware County Community College - Media, PA

Dutchess Community College - Poughkeepsie, NY

Fletcher Technical Community College - Schriever, LA

Lake Region State College - Devils Lake, ND

Metropolitan Community College - Kansas City, MO

Monroe Community College - Rochester, NY

Moraine Valley Community College - Palos Hills, IL

North Central State College - Mansfield, OH

Northeast State Community College - Blountville, TN

Northwest Mississippi Community College - Senatobia, MS

Raritan Valley Community College - Branchburg, NJ

Riverside City College - Riverside, CA

South Texas College - McAllen, TX

Trident Technical College - North Charleston, SC

William Rainey Harper College - Palatine, IL

For a complete list of all 93 colleges currently supported by AWMH, visit allwithinmyhands.org/metallica-scholars.

Established in 2017, All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of METALLICA and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. METALLICA covers all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go directly to the organizations supported by the Foundation. To date, All Within My Hands has provided grants of $19 million to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.8 million to combat food insecurity, and $6.2 million to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide.

As the voice of the nation's community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC's member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all.