METALLICA Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'Master Of Puppets' Performance From Intimate Club Concert In Amagansett, New York

On August 28, METALLICA performed an exclusive live show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York for SiriusXM to celebrate the launch of the band's new year-round channel Maximum Metallica.

The special concert featured the band performing fan favorites, including "Master Of Puppets", "Enter Sandman", "Fade To Black" and more. In the middle of the show, METALLICA's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett honored Ozzy Osbourne by playing "Crazy Train".

Special VIPs in the audience included Howard and Beth Stern, Paul and Nancy McCartney, Andy Cohen, Colin Jost, Heidi Gardner, Michael J. Fox, Ed Burns, Chris Jericho, Maria Menounos, Sylvester Stallone, Chad Smith and more.

Professionally filmed video of the "Master Of Puppets" performance from the Amagansett concert can be seen below.

Maximum Metallica launched on August 29 on channel 42 and on the SiriusXM app, and is available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles through the month of September, giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service.

METALLICA's exclusive performance in celebration of the channel, recorded live at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, premiered on September 1. The one-of-a-kind show brought the intensity and power of METALLICA's stadium-filling "M72" world tour to one of the most intimate settings they have played in decades, for a lucky audience of SiriusXM subscribers.

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich broke the news of the concert during an appearance on August 6 on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show".

METALLICA at Stephen Talkhouse setlist:

01. Creeping Death

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Wherever I May Roam

04. Kirk And Rob Doodle (Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train")

05. Fuel

06. Fade To Black

07. Sad But True

08. The Unforgiven

09. Whiskey In The Jar

10. Nothing Else Matters

11. Seek & Destroy

12. One

13. Master Of Puppets

14. Enter Sandman

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" and most recently, the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

In 2017, METALLICA established its foundation All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. Since its inception, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised more than $20 million. The foundation has provided $11.4 million in grants for workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services worldwide.

SiriusXM is going full throttle with the addition of Maximum Metallica, a new full-time channel dedicated to one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time. "The Most Metallica Anywhere," the exclusive channel delivers continued access to METALLICA's expansive catalog — from mega hits and deep cuts to live shows and behind-the-scenes stories straight from the band. Additionally, fans can expect rare recordings, exclusive interviews, and surprises curated by the bandmembers themselves. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a recent addition to the METALLICA family, this is your front-row seat to all things METALLICA.

METALLICA's performance was the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, COLDPLAY, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, THE KILLERS and MUMFORD & SONS.