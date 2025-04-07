METALLICA Teams Up With American Red Cross To Help Save Lives

Live music and giving back — two incredible experiences that will go hand-in-hand this spring and summer, thanks to a new collaboration between METALLICA and the American Red Cross. METALLICA and its foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH),urges fans to give blood at select tour locations across the U.S. to help ensure hospital patients never have to wait for critical, lifesaving care.

All Within My Hands takes advantage of opportunities on the road to contribute to each community the tour visits. As seasons change, the need for blood is constant and even tends to ramp up around summer holidays. Donors will have the chance to keep hospital shelves stocked across the country by giving blood at the following tour stops, with several drives happening inside concert venues while the "M72" crew builds the stage:

Metallica x Red Cross blood drive dates:

April 14-18 - Liverpool, NY

April 29 - Nashville, TN

May 06 - Blacksburg, VA

May 01,02,06 - Columbus, OH

May 20 - Philadelphia, PA

May 27 - Arlington, VA

May 30 - Charlotte, NC

May 30 - Atlanta, GA

June 10,13 - Houston, TX

June 18 - Santa Clara, CA

June 23,24 - Denver, CO

All who come to give blood at these drives will get a limited-edition t-shirt, while supplies last. By rolling up a sleeve to give, the METALLICA family can help trauma victims, those facing cancer, new mothers, people living with sickle cell disease and so many more.

"The Red Cross is incredibly appreciative that METALLICA is helping fuel the blood supply this summer," said Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for Red Cross Biomedical Services. "The band and their foundation are committed to making every tour stop a better place, and this selfless act of rallying fans to donate blood will leave a lifesaving legacy to so many communities."

Donors of all blood types are needed now. To make an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law),weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. For additional information and eligibility requirements, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" and, most recently, the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, METALLICA established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $20 Million since inception, including $11.4 million in grants to workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services around the world.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.