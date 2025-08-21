METALLICA To Headline San Francisco's 'Dreamfest' Benefit Concert In October

METALLICA will perform at San Francisco, California's Chase Center on October 15 as part of Salesforce's annual Dreamfest fundraising event for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Tickets for the concert, which will also include the pop sensation Benson Boone, start at $1,500 at www.theconcertforkids.org.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Dreamfest will begin inside San Francisco's Chase Center with a VIP cocktail reception.

METALLICA will take the stage as a buffet, interactive experiences and more are set up throughout the venue.

METALLICA said: "We're honored to announce that we've once again been asked to play at Dreamfest, the concert benefiting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in San Francisco. Held in conjunction with Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual technology conference, the show will take place at Chase Center on October 15, 2025.

"Fifth Members can enter to win tickets to this exclusive event now through September 3 at metallica.com/contests. Dreamfest tickets and sponsorships are available at theconcertforkids.org, and Dreamforce conference attendees will also have access to the show on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the Bay Area for the conference and the show!"

When METALLICA played the ninth annual Dreamfest fundraising event in 2018 at Civic Center Plaza, some of the neighbors in San Francisco were angered because of the noise, which traveled a considerable distance across the city. People reported hearing the concert from as far away as Dogpatch, Cole Valley and the Mission.

The annual benefit concert has previously hosted the likes of FLEETWOOD MAC, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, FOO FIGHTERS, U2 and GREEN DAY, among others.

The Dreamfest benefit concerts have raised $120 million for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals since launching in 2010.