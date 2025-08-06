METALLICA To Play Special Club Concert On Long Island, New York To Launch SiriusXM 'Maximum Metallica' Channel

METALLICA will play a special intimate concert on Thursday, August 28 to celebrate the launch of Maximum Metallica, a new music channel on SiriusXM. The event will take place at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, Long Island, New York, with the channel officially launching the following day (August 29) on Channel 42 and the SiriusXM app. A recording of the show will premiere on the channel the following Monday (September 1) at 12 p.m. ET.

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich broke the news of the concert during an appearance Wednesday morning (August 6) on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show".

METALLICA comments: "We're back on SiriusXM, this time to stay!! We are beyond excited to announce our all-new, year-round music channel, Maximum Metallica, launching on Friday, August 29, at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT.

"You'll find Maximum Metallica on Channel 42, where you'll hear 'The Most Metallica Anywhere,' including the hits, deep cuts, live shows, rare recordings, and exclusive interviews, plus behind-the-scenes stories and surprises straight from us. Whether you're new to the METALLICA Family or you've lived all 176 Seasons alongside us, there is something for every fan on Maximum Metallica.

"To celebrate the launch of the channel, we'll be hitting the stage next to the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, on Thursday, August 28. Fifth Members can enter to win tickets to attend this exclusive show; get all the details and entry info at metallica.com/contests. SiriusXM is also offering fans the chance to win a complete trip to the show from anywhere in the U.S.

"If you cannot join us in Amagansett, the full show will be recorded and broadcast on Maximum Metallica (Channel 42),premiering on Monday, September 1 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT, with replays throughout the week. The show will also be available to stream on demand on the SiriusXM app.

"Maximum Metallica will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles throughout September. If you are not a SiriusXM subscriber and want to experience all the service has to offer, check out their free three-month trial to listen in your vehicle (if satellite radio is enabled) or stream on the app.

"Finally, a massive thanks to our good friend Howard Stern for helping us share the news!"

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" and most recently, the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

In 2017, METALLICA established its foundation All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. Since its inception, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised more than $20 million. The foundation has provided $11.4 million in grants for workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services worldwide.

SiriusXM is going full throttle with the addition of Maximum Metallica, a new full-time channel dedicated to one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time. "The Most Metallica Anywhere," the exclusive channel delivers continued access to METALLICA's expansive catalog — from mega hits and deep cuts to live shows and behind-the-scenes stories straight from the band. Additionally, fans can expect rare recordings, exclusive interviews, and surprises curated by the bandmembers themselves. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a recent addition to the METALLICA family, this is your front-row seat to all things METALLICA.

METALLICA's performance will be the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, COLDPLAY, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, THE KILLERS and MUMFORD & SONS.



