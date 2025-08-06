SHINEDOWN Teams Up With Smokey Bones To Carry Band's Hot Sauce

SHINEDOWN has teamed up with Smokey Bones restaurant to bring the band's coveted Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce to the masses. Starting August 5, Smokey Bones will carry the SHINEDOWN-branded sauce to create a one-of-a-kind wing experience.

SHINEDOWN has not one but three hot sauces, all carried by Torchbearer Sauces, that are named after their past songs, including Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce and Attention Attention This Is Hot!!! Mango Habanero Sauce in addition to their Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce.

On the collaboration, the band said: "Football and wings. This season, Smokey Bones and SHINEDOWN have partnered up to deliver you the best wings you will put in your mouth. Devour Pineapple Jerk hot sauce and perfectly smoked wings. Let's go!!"

"We couldn't be more psyched to partner with SHINEDOWN," Brittany Ryan, senior director of Smokey Bones, added. "The guys, their sauce, and everything they stand for directly aligns with Smokey Bones manifesto, making it the perfect partnership. We can't wait for our guests to try their award-winning sauce."

As part of the excitement, Smokey Bones is rolling out an unbeatable wing deal — get a 6-piece bone-in wing order for just $5.49, available in-store and online. Guests can choose from any of Smokey Bones' signature sauces, including the new limited-time Pineapple Jerk flavor

Smokey Bones and SHINEDOWN are teaming up to deliver the ultimate fan experience with the upcoming "Meet & Eat" Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will score a VIP prize package that includes travel, accommodations and backstage access to a SHINEDOWN concert. The winner will also get to taste SHINEDOWN's exclusive signature sauce while enjoying the bold flavors of Smokey Bones.

To enter the "Meet & Eat" Sweepstakes, scan the in-store QR code or visit iHeartRadio.com/SmokeyBones. Entries accepted between August 5 and November 10, 2025. One grand prize winner will be selected.

Currently, SHINEDOWN is on the road kicking off the second leg of their "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour. They released three brand new singles this year, including the chart-topping hit "Three Six Five", record-breaking "Dance, Kid, Dance" and the latest song, "Killing Fields".

The "Masters Of Meat," Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails , and memorable moments in 51 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import, and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with valid military ID.

