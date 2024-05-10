METALLICA's 'All Within My Hands' Foundation Donates $100,000 To Direct Relief's Flood Relief Efforts In Brazil

METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation has donated $100,000 to Direct Relief to provide critical local services in Brazil.

Rio Grande Do Sul urgently needs assistance as it faces a devastating flood caused by torrential rain. Authorities report more than 1.45 million people affected by the disaster across 417 cities. At least 105 people have been killed, with another 130 still missing. Over 230,000 others have been displaced from their homes.

Reaching a new level, the river has risen 16 feet this week, filling the streets with muddy water and submerging buildings. As a result, flights have been grounded, and roads have been blocked, leaving Brazilians without basic necessities.

All Within My Hands is committed to supporting the flood relief efforts carried out by Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian organization, and long-standing partner in All Within My Hands' mission to provide critical local services during disasters. Currently, Direct Relief is coordinating with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to deliver critically needed aid.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Last year, All Within My Hands donated a portion of all ticket sales from METALLICA's "M72" world tour back into the communities visited during each tour stop. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation worked diligently to find organizations that aligned with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

In January 2022, METALLICA announced the appointment of Peter Delgrosso as executive director to All Within My Hands. Pete had served on AWMH advisory board since 2018 and is focused on the future of the foundation.

METALLICA's 2021 "The Metallica Blacklist" compilation generated more than $1 million in donations. All the profits from the "Blacklist" project were divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the participating artists.