METALLICA's 'All Within My Hands' Foundation Donates Portion Of Ticket Sales To Charities On European 'M72' Tour

METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation (AWMH) donates a portion of all ticket sales from the band's "M72" world tour back into the communities visited during each tour stop. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation has been working diligently to find organizations that align with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

This is where the money has gone while the "M72" tour made its way through Europe in April, May and June:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

€40,000 to Voedselbanken Nederland & €40,000 to Blijf Groep

Paris, France

€80,000 to Les Restos du Cœur

Hamburg, Germany

€40,000 to CaFée mit Herz & €40,000 to DeinTopf

Castle Donington, United Kingdom

£40,000 to Help The Homeless Leicester & £40,000 to Living Without Abuse

Gothenburg, Sweden

SEK 928 000 to Göteborgs Stadsmission

Established by the members and management of METALLICA in 2017 as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band, All Within My Hands is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

In its first six months of operation during METALLICA's "WorldWired" tour, All Within My Hands donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world — a practice the band and AWMH later continued on the North American "WorldWired" tour, donating to local food banks in every city and meeting dedicated people who focus their daily lives on helping others.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

In January 2022, METALLICA announced the appointment of Peter Delgrosso as executive director to All Within My Hands. Pete had served on AWMH advisory board since 2018 and is focused on the future of the foundation.

METALLICA's 2021 "The Metallica Blacklist" compilation generated more than $1 million in donations. All the profits from the "Blacklist" project were divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the participating artists.

Last year, METALLICA donated $500,000 to World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit organization run by philanthropist and chef José Andrés, to help feed Ukrainian refugees driven out of their homes by the invasion of Russian forces. In 2020, METALLICA pledged more than $500,000 to a pair of firefighting organizations in Australia to help those affected by the devastating wildfires in the country. The previous year, the band made a $100,000 donation to a pair of California wildfire relief funds. In 2018 it raised $100,000 for those affected by the Camp Fire, using proceeds raised at a benefit concert in San Francisco.