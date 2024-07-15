METALLICA's 'Black Album' Has Now Spent 750 Weeks On Billboard 200 Chart

METALLICA's self-titled album, commonly known as the "Black Album," has now spent 750 total weeks on the Billboard 200 chart (No. 178 this week). It is the fourth album in history to reach the milestone, after PINK FLOYD's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" (990 total weeks),Bob Marley's "Legend" (843 total weeks) and JOURNEY's "Greatest Hits" (813 total weeks).

Back in September 2021, "Metallica" re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at position No. 9. It marked the first time in 29 years that the LP had cracked the Top 10 following the set's 30th-anniversary reissue on September 10, 2021.

Prior to September 2021, "Metallica" was last in the top 10 in August 1992 after spending four weeks at No. 1.

The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release not only gave METALLICA its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a four-week run at No. 1 in the U.S., its unrelenting series of singles — "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam" and "Sad But True" — fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status. The album's reception from the press was similarly charged, building over the years from the top 10 of the 1991 Village Voice Pazz & Jop national critics poll to becoming a constant presence in the likes of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. The album's impact and relevance continue to grow — as proven by one indisputable fact: The Black Album remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 33 years.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary in 2021, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified Black Album received its definitive re-release via the band's own Blackened Recordings.

METALLICA's self-titled LP in 2014 became the first album to sell 16 million copies since Nielsen SoundScan started tracking sales in 1991.

"Metallica" was the first of four collaborations with producer Bob Rock, with whom the band clashed throughout the recording of the disc.

METALLICA performed The Black Album in its entirety at a number of European festivals in 2012.