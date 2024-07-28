METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD: 'There's Not A Better Feeling Than Helping Someone Else And Doing It Without Telling About It'

During an appearance on a recent episode of "The Metallica Report", the podcast offering weekly insider updates on all things METALLICA, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield spoke about how came up with the logo for METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we had figured out the name first, from the song 'All Within My Hands'. And then kind of the obvious thing was, 'Let's put a hand on there.' And so, yeah, I just traced my hand, and that is my hand [laughs], whether you like it or not. And then somehow, having a key, having a keyhole in your hand, like something needs to inspire or open the help. So having that key going into the lock and unlocking that knowledge of it is better to give than to receive.

"As corny as that sounds, there's not really a better feeling in this world than helping someone else and doing it without telling about it," he continued. "There is something fantastic about that. It goes against everything that humans are — 'I need this. You give me that. I need to take this.' Especially growing up in a band that was struggling, fighting for the only towel in the motel, or whatever it is, or 'there's a can of food there. I better get mine or else.' Just that sparseness mentality and having that key unlock it to be completely the opposite. Out of everything you've learned, despite everything I've learned, the corniest saying 'it's better to give than receive' is so true.

"So that logo itself, yeah, 'Helping Hands'. We've used the 'M'' — I mean, I have it on my keychain here. The 'M', that is the key, METALLICA being able to unlock a lot of doors for other people that are struggling.

All Within My Hands is a non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of METALLICA and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the foundation supports.

"For me, blue-collar work we do, obviously the disaster relief is important, and that's kind of a no-brainer," Hetfield explained. "But the blue-collar work, the ability to sponsor people into restarting their life or giving them sense of hope, giving them a trade that they can take anywhere in the world and feel that they are worthy. And it could be a little selfish of me, because I like doing that stuff. And it's something that I don't do — oh, I do, but it's not something I need to sustain me and my family. So it is more of a hobby, but it is a career for most people. You don't take the time every day to realize that, 'Wow, someone built that. Someone built this couch we're sitting on.' I mean, I couldn't do it. Someone else has taken the time to learn and how to do it. And it makes our lives better. So, why are they not respected as much as a doctor or a lawyer? Yes, they're saving lives, and it's kind of the same thing."

To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised over $15 million — providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.

Earlier this month, METALLICA and All Within My Hands confirmed that the fourth "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" will take place December 13 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, this year's event will mark the return of All Within My Hands' "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" to Los Angeles — where the previous "Helping Hands" show in December 2022 raised approximately $3,000,000 — 100% of which went directly to All Within My Hands' efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services — and featured appearances by Robert Downey Jr., Tony Hawk, St. Vincent, leaders from six of AWMH's non-profit partner organizations and a set by GRETA VAN FLEET, all culminating in a very special acoustic/electric performance from METALLICA.

All Within My Hands' fourth "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" promises to be another unforgettable night of music and philanthropy. This year's lineup will be announced shortly, along with amazing items and experiences to be auctioned off, all to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.

All Within My Hands was established by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Last year, All Within My Hands donated a portion of all ticket sales from METALLICA's "M72" world tour back into the communities visited during each tour stop. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation worked diligently to find organizations that aligned with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

In January 2022, METALLICA announced the appointment of Peter Delgrosso as executive director to All Within My Hands. Pete had served on AWMH advisory board since 2018 and is focused on the future of the foundation.

METALLICA's 2021 "The Metallica Blacklist" compilation generated more than $1 million in donations. All the profits from the "Blacklist" project were divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the participating artists.