METALLICA's LARS ULRICH And JAMES HETFIELD, RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Featured In AXS TV's 'Metal Massacre' Documentary

AXS TV's popular "Heavy Metal Halloween" rises again this October, putting the spooky spotlight on in-depth artist profiles, powerhouse performances and special themed episodes of AXS TV original series.

This year's lineup is headlined by the premiere of "Metal Massacre: The Story Of The Legendary Album", making its network debut on October 28 at 9 p.m. ET. Packed with all-star interviews, rare photos, the film tells the story of the groundbreaking 1982 "Metal Massacre" vinyl compilation — a sonic celebration of the burgeoning Los Angeles Metal scene, which helped launch the careers of iconic acts METALLICA and RATT, and ultimately led to the birth of the legendary independent record label Metal Blade Records. The film boasts priceless commentary and anecdotes from Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel and his friend and collaborator John Kornarens, two metalheads with a dream who made "Metal Massacre" a reality; as well as METALLICA members Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield; RATT frontman Stephen Pearcy; and BLACK 'N BLUE singer Jaime St. James, among many others. An encore presentation of "Metal Massacre" will immediately follow at 11 p.m. ET.

The "Heavy Metal Halloween" Saturday block also includes a portrait of the sire of shock rock in the immersive multimedia 2014 documentary "Super Duper Alice Cooper"; metal pioneers JUDAS PRIEST taking the stage for a landmark set at one of the world's most influential metal festivals in "Judas Priest: Battle Cry Live At Wacken Festival 2015"; a behind-the-scenes look at the godfathers of heavy metal BLACK SABBATH and the making of their definitive sophomore album "Paranoid"; and back-to-back "Rock Legends" episodes examining "US Heavy Metal" and the "Birth Of Metal".

The frightful festivities continue on All Hallows' Eve, as horror and metal collide in a day-long block kicking off at 8 a.m. ET with an intimate exploration of the incredible life and enduring legacy of one of metal's foremost figures in "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne".

Check out the complete schedule below.

AXS TV's complete "Heavy Metal Halloween" lineup is as follows (all times Eastern):

"Heavy Metal Halloween" Saturday Stack Marathon — October 28 starting at 5 p.m. ET

- 5 p.m. ET - Super Duper Alice Cooper

- 7 p.m. ET - Judas Priest: Battle Cry Live at Wacken Festival 2015

- 9 p.m. ET - PREMIERE - Metal Massacre

- 11 p.m. ET - ENCORE - Metal Massacre

- 1 a.m. ET - Classic Albums: Black Sabbath - Paranoid

- 2 a.m. ET - Rock Legends: US Heavy Metal

- 2:30 a.m. ET - Rock Legends: Birth of Metal

"Heavy Metal Halloween" Halloween Marathon — Tuesday, October 31 Starting at 8 a.m. ET

- 8 a.m. ET - Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne

- 12 p.m. ET - Nothing But Trailers: Halloween Special

- 3 p.m. ET - The Very VERY Best Of The 70s: Horror Movies

- 3:30 p.m. ET - The Very VERY Best Of The 80s: Scary Movies

- 4 p.m. ET - Classic Albums: Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast

- 6:30 p.m. ET - Hot Ones: The Undertaker

- 7 p.m. ET - The Top Ten Revealed: Songs About The Devil

- 7:30 p.m. ET - The Top Ten Revealed: Murder Songs

- 8 p.m. ET - The Top Ten Revealed: Magic Songs (Premiere)

AXS TV is a leading multi-platform music and entertainment digital platform and television company owned and operated by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.AXS TV's broad library offers content headlined by concerts and music-inspired programming, world-class professional wrestling and MMA.

Founded upon owner Brian Slagel's enduring drive to find great bands and get their music out to as many people as possible, since 1982 Metal Blade has brought wave after wave of powerful, innovative, and often genre-defining music to the ever-hungry metal masses. It is this ethos that has seen Metal Blade build up a stunning and diverse catalog, weather the various storms facing any independent label, and in an age of declining record sales boast the most successful years of its existence as it celebrates its fourth decade.

Metal Blade Records launched METALLICA, SLAYER, ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING, GWAR, CANNIBAL CORPSE, AMON AMARTH, WHITECHAPEL, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, CATTLE DECAPITATION and dozens more genre giants, shaping four decades and counting of hard rock, metal, and extreme music culture. Brian Slagel worked as a record store clerk when he founded Metal Blade in 1982, reserving a spot for a young Lars Ulrich on his "Metal Massacre" compilation series. Metal Blade grew from humble beginnings in Los Angeles to become an international powerhouse, selling millions of albums while remaining fiercely independent. In 2017, SLAYER's Kerry King inducted the label into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History. Slagel's "For The Sake Of Heaviness: The History Of Metal Blade Records" arrived the same year.