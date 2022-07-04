METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Lands On SPOTIFY's 'Top 50 Global' Chart After Being Featured In 'Stranger Things'

The title track of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" album is climbing up the charts again after appearing in the fourth season of "Stranger Things".

In the season finale, which aired on July 1, the Eddie Munson character performs what he calls "the most metal concert ever" — including shredding "Master Of Puppets" on his beloved Warlock guitar — in "Stranger Things"' "Upside Down" alternate universe during an attempt to help his friends vanquish the Big Bad of the season, a demon named Vecna.

Apparently as a result of the renewed attention "Master Of Puppets" has received thanks to being featured in Netflix's hit original series, the song is currently sitting at position No. 26 on Spotify's Top 50 Global chart.

Over the weekend, METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo revealed that his 17-year-old son Tye Trujillo contributed "additional guitar tracks" to the version of "Master Of Puppets" which appears in "Stranger Things".

"Master Of Puppets" was released on February 24, 1986 and was the first album METALLICA recorded after signing a major label deal with Elektra Records.

The set only reached No. 29 on the Billboard album chart but has sold over six million copies in the U.S. since.

It is the last record to feature bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed later that year in a tour bus crash.

Several songs from the album are still staples of METALLICA's live set, including "Battery", "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" and the title track.

Many fans consider it METALLICA's finest album, a fact that the band acknowledged by playing it in its entirety on a European tour in 2006.

"Master Of Puppets" continues to sell several thousand copies a week in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

In 2016, "Master Of Puppets" was among the albums that were selected for induction into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Several years ago, METALLICA collaborated with an author named Matt Taylor on a book about the making of "Master Of Puppets".