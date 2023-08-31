METALLICA's 'Nothing Else Matters' Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

METALLICA's classic power ballad "Nothing Else Matters" has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Earlier today, Spotify tweeted: "Welcome to the club, @Metallica Nothing Else Matters has joined the #billionsclub https://spotify.link/billionsclub".

Billions Club is a playlist first launched in 2020 which includes all of the songs on Spotify that have hit the major milestone. After the achievement, Spotify gifts artists the Billions Club plaque.

METALLICA joins other artists — including SURVIVOR's "Eye Of The Tiger", ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" — to reach the achievement. The milestone has reportedly been achieved by nearly 500 tracks so far.

"Nothing Else Matters" originally appeared on METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album — also known as "The Black Album" — which was re-released in September 2021 as a remastered deluxe box set via the band's own Blackened Recordings. The song reached position No. 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart as well as top-ten positions on many European charts.

"Nothing Else Matters" was featured as a playable track in the music video game "Guitar Hero: Metallica" and has been covered over 40 times by a host of different artists, including STAIND, Shakira, Bif Naked, Macy Gray, DIE KRUPPS, REV THEORY and APOCALYPTICA.

The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release not only gave METALLICA its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a four-week run at No. 1 in the U.S., its unrelenting series of singles — "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam" and "Sad But True" — fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status. The Black Album remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years.

A totally new and different version of "Nothing Else Matters" appeared twice in Disney's 2021 movie "Jungle Cruise".

Back in August 2021, METALLICA music video for "Nothing Else Matters" surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It was the first METALLICA track to reach the milestone.

The "Nothing Else Matters" video, which was uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, was directed by Adam Dubin and edited by Sean Fullan and is made up of clips from the 1992 METALLICA documentary "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica". The clip is perhaps best remembered for a scene where Lars Ulrich throws darts at a poster of WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Prior to working with METALLICA, Dubin directed two music videos for the BEASTIE BOYS. While he was a student at New York University, he was roommates with record producer Rick Rubin, who would later go on to produce "Death Magnetic", METALLICA's ninth studio album.