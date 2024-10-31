METALLICA's Official Podcast 'The Metallica Report' Now Available In Hi-Res Via QOBUZ

Qobuz, the music lovers' high-quality music streaming and download platform will begin hosting episodes of Pantheon Media's audio podcast series "The Metallica Report" for exclusive streaming in Hi-Resolution.

Every Wednesday, new episodes can be found in Qobuz's dedicated "Metallica Report" playlist in full 24-bit resolution not available anywhere else. METALLICA fans can listen in to get insider access to the group's latest news, tour updates, and behind-the-scenes stories straight from the band's Northern California headquarters.

Listen to today's episode here.

The podcast partnership with Pantheon represents the streaming service's "boutique in a superstore world" approach by offering dedicated music lovers more from what they're listening to. "The Metallica Report" joins a wide array of extras for serious listeners including expertly hand-curated playlists, label search options for its over 100 million tracks, PDF liner notes/booklets for albums, and In-depth editorial content from top music journalists.

Qobuz managing director Dan Mackta said: "Rock is the top streamed genre on Qobuz globally and there is arguably nobody more important in rock today than METALLICA. We are honored that the band chose us to be the exclusive home of 'The Metallica Report' in 24-bit Hi-Res."

"We're thrilled to partner with Qobuz to bring 'The Metallica Report' to fans in the highest audio quality available." says Pantheon Media's CEO Christian Swain. "METALLICA's legacy deserves nothing less than the best, and through this collaboration, we're giving listeners a front-row seat to the band's world in stunning 24-bit Hi-Res. This is an exciting new chapter for Pantheon as we continue to innovate and elevate the podcast experience for serious music fans."

About "The Metallica Report": Keep up with all things METALLICA by going straight to the source. Now you can get your news directly from those entrenched in the band's own Northern California headquarters. This weekly report is hosted by Steffan Chirazi and Renée Richardson, two members of the METALLICA camp. Steffan is a longtime rock scribe and editor of the band's online mag So What!, whose days covering METALLICA began in the 1980s with the British music magazines Sounds and Kerrang!Renée is the director of philanthropy for the band's foundation All Within My Hands, and also has a storied background in music as a well-known Bay Area radio personality. Each week will sound a little different, but you'll always remain in the loop. Steffan and Renée will keep you posted with the latest news and updates from METALLICA HQ and the road as the "M72" tour makes its way around the world. They'll bring you mini-features for a little peek behind the curtain, and you'll learn bits of info you won't find anywhere else through chats with everyone from members of the road crew to poster artists, from fans to band members themselves.

About Qobuz: Founded in 2007, Qobuz is a French streaming and download platform and a pioneer in high-quality sound. Accessible in 26 countries in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Japan, it is aimed at all those who wish to live and share their passion for music. With over 100 million tracks in lossless quality (CD),high resolution (24-bit up to 192 kHz),DXD and DSD, Qobuz offers the richest Hi-Res catalog on the market. The platform also offers exclusive editorial content written by experts. Qobuz is a Hi-Res Audio licensee of the Japan Audio Society (JAS). To find out more, visit Qobuz.com.