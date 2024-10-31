DOROTHY Drops Video For New Single 'The Devil I Know'

The raven-haired rock star from Los Angeles, Dorothy, returned this summer, with the scorching new single "Mud". She rode in on a black horse, equipped with leather and signature red lip, the rock world will once again be schooled in the undeniable chemistry that is alive and well amongst metal and rock loyalists and country badasses. A musical outlaw through and through, Dorothy's new single is a display of raw, full-bodied vocal power complimented by heavy-hitting instrumentation and riffs galore. The song is sitting at No. 3 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and at No. 4 on the Active Rock chart.

Earlier this month, the singer shared an explosive performance video of the song, something her legion of fans has been eager to see and hear. Dorothy also performed alongside CREED's Scott Stapp at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23. It served as the first-ever live performance of their duet "If These Walls Could Talk", an acoustic ballad that delivers two Grammy-worthy vocal performances that escalate to soaring climax as they depict the experience of suffering in silence. It also marked Dorothy's first time performing at this historic venue.

Today, she closes out a bustling and busy month by offering fans another new sonic gift in the form of the new track "The Devil I Know". Watch the video below.

"'The Devil I Know' is a battle cry about the human condition and the spiritual warfare we engage in every day," the singer offers, sharing insight into the song's deeper meaning. "It's a prayer for help in time of need, laced with fury toward the demons that we fight against individually and collectively."

She continues, "This one also boasts a mean and heavy riff."

The details of Dororthy's forthcoming fourth studio album will be announced in due course.

Dorothy's discography thus far includes "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" (2022),which was inspired by a spiritual awakening, as well as "ROCKISDEAD" (2016),which inspired Roc Nation to sign the artist to the label, and "28 Days In The Valley" (2018). The Budapest, Hungary-born stunner has enjoyed over one billion global streams combined across her career and has participated in high-profile collaborations with everyone from STAIND to Slash of GUNS N' ROSES to Scott Stapp of CREED to ALICE COOPER guitarist Nita Strauss, earning and ultimately cementing her place among the hard rock elite.