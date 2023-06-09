METALLICA's Performance At U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival Draws Noise Complaints

According to DerbyshireLive, police have received a number of calls from local residents concerned about the noise coming from Download, the annual music event held at Donington Park near Castle Donington in Leicestershire, United Kingdom.

Last night's (Thursday, June 8) headlining performance by METALLICA was reportedly heard as far away as West Hallam, northeast of Derby, some 15 miles away from the festival. People also reported heating the music 12 miles away in Hilton and 10 miles away in Mackworth.

Fairly strong winds and a potential sound system upgrade may have contributed to the distance the noise travelled, the report said.

In a statement, Derbyshire Police confirmed it had received a number of complaints about the noise coming from the festival in a neighboring county.

"We are receiving a number of calls from residents concerned about noise from the Download Festival this evening," the force spokesperson said. "Download Festival is an annual music event held at Donington Park near Castle Donington in Leicestershire.

"We're not able to help with concerns about noise, but North West Leicestershire District Council have provided information around what residents can expect, and what to do if you feel you are experiencing unreasonable noise levels," the statement continued. "Residents can also get more information, including details of noise tests, on the Download website."

One resident posted on Facebook: "Is it Download you can hear around Kirk Hallam this evening, or is it someone living out their rock and roll dreams on the back garden?"

Another person agreed, saying: "It's amazing, could actually hear METALLICA singing."

Another Facebook post said: "This is ridiculous, DOWNLOAD festival is 6 miles away and the thudding is unreal and still a working day tomorrow."

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the 2023 Download, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special four-night festival — from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 — compared to the usual three nights. METALLICA, BRING ME THE HORIZON and SLIPKNOT are all headlining the event.

METALLICA is performing two unique headline sets over the weekend with no songs repeated, on Thursday (June 8) and Saturday (June 10),while BRING ME THE HORIZON will perform on Friday (June 9) and SLIPKNOT on Sunday (June 11).

Due to there being an extra day of live music this year, more people were expected to head to the camp site on Wednesday and the roads were reportedly busier as fans traveled to the rock festival.