'Metalocalypse' Movie Update: 'We're All Knee Deep In It Right Now'

"Metalocalypse" co-creator Brendon Small has offered an update on the upcoming original movie based on the hit original series. The movie will be released globally on Blu-ray/DVD and on digital transactional video on demand (TVOD) and electronic sell through (EST) for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim.

Speaking to Sara Parker of the 93.3 WMMR radio station in Philadelphia, Small stated about the film: "I can tell you… what has already been released, which is that we are making a feature 'Metalocalypse' movie, and that's what we're in production on right now. So we're right in the middle of making the movie, so all the questions that were still lingering after 'The Doomstar Requiem' — a one-hour long rock opera special — are being answered… I don't wanna say too much about it, but it's a very big project. We're all excited to be knee deep in it right now."

When pressed for a release date, he commented with a smile: "That will be up to [Adult Swim] to discern. I just know that I've still got work to do."

"Metalocalypse" was one of the first original productions to air on Adult Swim. "Metalocalypse" first aired on Adult Swim in 2003 and ran for four seasons, ending with the half-hour special "The Doomstar Requeim" in 2013. During its run, Small also produced four albums by the show's fictional band DETHKLOK, which have sold one million album-equivalents. "The Dethalbum" was released in September 2007 and debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Metalocalypse" movie synopsis: "The power-hungry Tribunal unveils their secret and deadly 'Falconback Project' as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth's atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of DETHKLOK. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can DETHKLOK choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?"

The new movie is created by Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music.

As previously reported, DETHKLOK will co-headline the 2022 Adult Swim Festival Block Party, set to take place August 5-7 across four venues — The Fillmore, The Foundry, Punch Line and Brooklyn Bowl — in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. DETHKLOK will play on August 7 at The Fillmore. Also scheduled to headline the event are RUN THE JEWELS (August 5 at The Fillmore) and TIERRA WHACK (August 6 at The Fillmore). In addition to music, there will be "live panels, exclusive premieres, watch parties, games, giveaways, and merch."

DETHKLOK last performed in November 2019 as part of the Adult Swim Festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The show marked DETHKLOK's first live appearance since taking part in the 2014 edition of Festival Supreme in L.A. DETHKLOK played a 19-song set that included live premieres of the tracks "Impeach God" and "Comet Song". Joining mainman Small (guitar, vocals) at the gig were Gene Hoglan on drums, Nili Brosh on second guitar and Pete Griffin on bass.

Adult Swim, launched in 2001, is WarnerMedia's No. 1 brand for young adults offering original and acquired animated and live-action series. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel, and also available through HBO Max, Adult Swim is basic cable's No. 1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. home, reaching over 40 million viewers via HBO Max.