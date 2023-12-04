MICHAEL ANTHONY, WARREN DEMARTINI, SEBASTIAN BACH, Others To Celebrate 1980s Rock At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Join Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam with legendary rockers celebrating the iconic music of VAN HALEN and other 1980s rock bands. Unleash your inner rockstar and jam out alongside the best talents, crafting unforgettable musical moments in this exclusive and electrifying experience.

Jam with former VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, RATT guitarist Warren DeMartini, WHITESNAKE/ex-OZZY OSBOURNE drummer Tommy Aldridge, and perform live with ex-SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Taking place in Los Angeles Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17, 2024, this camp is open to everyone, regardless of your musical skill level. Whether you're a beginner picking up the guitar for the first time or an advanced musician looking to refine your skills, this camp offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

"Even though VAN HALEN, RATT and other '80s rock music may sound challenging, there are songs that even beginners can play, and you will leave camp having played these tunes with your musical heroes," says Britt Lightning, Rock Camp musical director and VIXEN guitarist.

The climax of this musical adventure is a live concert at the iconic Whisky A Go Go and at the Viper Room on the Sunset Strip. This isn't just a camp; it's a chance to live your rock 'n' roll dreams, to play the music that has inspired generations, and to stand where legends have stood. The Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp isn't just about learning music; it's about becoming a part of rock history.

You will join a band mentored by one of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp rock star counselors, including Derek St. Holmes (TED NUGENT),Tony Franklin (THE FIRM),Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE),Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES),Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO),Hagar Ben Ari (Conan O'Brien),Steve Ferlazzo (Avril Lavigne),Gary Hoey, Tommy Black (Scott Weiland) and Lightning.

Jam the top 1980s rock hits such as "Jump", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama", "You Really Got Me", "I'll Wait", "Right Now", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Runnin' With The Devil", "Round And Round", "Wanted Man", "Lay It Down", "Lack Of Communication", "Back For More", "I'm Insane", "Youth Gone Wild", "I Remember You", "18 And Life", "Monkey Business", "Piece Of Me", "Crazy Train", "Flying High Again", "Mr. Crowley", "I Don't Know", "Bark At The Moon", "Still Of The Night", "Here I Go Again", "Fool For Your Loving" and "Slip Of The Tongue".

Over the four days of camp, you will experience band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rock stars, question-and-answer sessions, live performances and more. You will perform at the legendary Viper Room and at the iconic Whisky A Go Go, sharing the stage with Bach.

The camp is open to instrumentalists and vocalists of all skill and experience levels. A few weeks prior to camp, you will have a call with the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp musical director to help learn about you to place you in a band that is perfect for you. The Rock Camp will send you a song list to start rehearsing, and before camp begins you will be connected with your rock star counselor and bandmates to start further preparing for your camp experience. You will not only come out of this camp a better musician, but will have one of the most amazing life experiences and leave with friends for a lifetime.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is an inclusive environment where the passion for music takes center stage. You will leave with memories to last a lifetime, friendships forged in the fires of rock and roll, and skills that will elevate your musical journey.

For more information, visit www.rockcamp.com.

Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp – The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."