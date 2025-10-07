MICHAEL POULSEN's Pre-VOLBEAT Albums From Death Metal Band DOMINUS Now Available On Streaming Music Services

For nearly 25 years, vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen has been spearheading Danish rock and roll machine VOLBEAT, releasing nine full-lengths, selling millions of albums, and filling stadiums worldwide. Before fronting VOLBEAT, however, Poulsen formed death metal band DOMINUS, which recorded four fast, brutal albums in the mid-'90s.

Unless you have a copy of the long out-of-print CDs or found a low-res bootleg online, chances are you've only heard about DOMINUS, but never heard DOMINUS. Well, that changes today.

All four full-length DOMINUS albums — "View To The Dim" (1994),"The First 9" (1996),"Vol. Beat" (1997) and "Godfallos" (2000) — are now finally available on all major streaming platforms, each with audio remastered by Michael's friend Adam Boose at Cauliflower Audio.

So whether you loved DOMINUS going all the way back to the Ringsted days, are curious to finally hear them, or are just now finding out that Michael had a band before VOLBEAT, it's all available on your favorite streaming service, any time you want. And who knows? If you like it, maybe there will be some physical repressings down the road… Until then, enjoy DOMINUS remastered, now streaming everywhere."

In a video message announcing the DOMINUS release on streaming music services, Michael said: "Some of you might know that back in the days I had a death metal band called DOMINUS. We released a couple of demos, I believe, 30 years ago and a seven-inch vinyl, and we did have four albums out. But that was from a time with no Internet and social medias and all that [crap]. That was street credibility, street work, exchanging flyers, demos, cassette tapes and supporting underground magazines. I truly miss those days. But listen, those recordings will now be available on your favorite streaming service, whatever that is. And hopefully the next plan will be to release those things on vinyl, something I personally would love to do. Back in the days, it was only out on CD, and, as I said, personally I'd like to change that and make them available on vinyl. But that's another story — it'll come later. For now, you can get them on those streaming services that you use.

"DOMINUS, support it. Have a good day. See you soon."

When Poulsen was putting together songs for VOLBEAT's 2021 album "Servant Of The Mind", he wrote a bunch of death metal riffs and saved them on his phone. Then, when he was done with the VOLBEAT record, he reopened the rusty gates to Armageddon and started putting together songs for his new death metal band ASINHELL, whose debut album "Impii Hora" (Latin for "Ungodly Hour"),was released in September 2023 via Metal Blade.

While Poulsen sings in VOLBEAT and sang for DOMINUS, he didn't want to front ASINHELL. So, in March 2022, he called his old friend, ex-MORGOTH singer Marc Grewe (also of INSIDIOUS DISEASE) and invited him to join the party.

After considering drummer friends from established bands, Poulsen asked Morten Toft Hansen from Danish group RAUNCHY to join. Not only does Morten play like a fiend possessed, his and Poulsen's daughters are good friends… and, it takes just 10 minutes to drive to Morten's place.

The two veteran musicians started practicing and completed a full song almost every time they got together. Grewe was tied up at home in Germany when it came time to write the vocals, so Poulsen sent the singer phone recordings from rehearsals to start the process. Through Poulsen and Toft Hansen's years of experience and renewed hunger to destroy, they captured a firestorm in a bottle.

ASINHELL went from being a mere idea to recording the piledriving full-length "Impii Hora" in about a year. Poulsen asked VOLBEAT's management to help find a home for ASINHELL and was thrilled when they mentioned that Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel would love the band. As soon as he heard "Impii Hora", Slagel made ASINHELL a top priority.