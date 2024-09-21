MICHAEL SCHENKER To Be Joined By Ex-SKID ROW Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL On April 2025 European Tour

Former SKID ROW frontman Erik Grönwall has confirmed that he will join guitar legend Michael Schenker on tour in Europe next spring.

Schenker will be touring in support of his just-released "My Years With UFO" album celebrating the 50th anniversary of Michael's years with UFO.

Grönwall is the featured singer on the "Mother Mary" song on "My Years With UFO", which also includes a guest appearance by GUNS N' ROSES' Slash on guitar.

The "My Years With UFO" tour spans various countries all over Europe and starts on April 9, 2025 in the Netherlands.

Erik touched upon his touring plans with Schenker in a September 20 YouTube livestream. He said: "Yeah, I'm heading out with Michael Schenker next year, a European tour. I did that song with him on the 'My Years With UFO' release. And it's gonna be a lot of fun. And I've been looking forward to get back on that stage once again."

Michael Schenker's "My Years With UFO" 2025 tour dates:

April 09 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Poppodium Boerderij

April 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

April 11 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

April 12 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Stadtgarten

April 16 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

April 19 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

April 21 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum Club

April 22 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

April 25 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

April 26 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

April 27 - Herford, Germany - Kulturwerk

April 28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

April 30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

This past March, Grönwall — who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021 — announced his departure from SKID ROW. He said at the time that he decided that the travel and rigors of the road were not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and he wanted to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family.

In a recent interview with Noise11's Paul Cashmere, Schenker revealed that he is already working on a new MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP album called "Don't Sell Your Soul" which will feature Grönwall "singing most of the songs," along with vocal contributions from Robin McAuley and Michael Voss.

Produced by Schenker and Voss, "My Years With UFO" marks the 50th anniversary of Schenker's era with UFO, spanning from 1972 to 1978. The "German Wunderkind" was asked to join UFO at just 17 years old. Touring the globe as a teenager, Schenker became a driving force behind some of UFO's most loved tracks, such as "Doctor Doctor", "Rock Bottom" and "Only You Can Rock Me".

Although Michael Schenker's era with UFO spanned only six years, his influence as a young songwriter and exceptional guitarist had already left a lasting mark on rock. During these meteoric years, the UFO albums "Phenomenon", "Force It", "No Heavy Petting", "Lights Out", "Obsession" and the seminal live album "Strangers In The Night" were recorded, each contributing significantly to the genre. "Strangers In The Night" particularly stands out as one of the most influential live rock albums of all time and is still regarded as a cornerstone in any rock enthusiast's collection.

In this celebratory album, Michael Schenker presents 11 of UFO's greatest hits from this magical era with an impressive lineup of guest stars. Joining Schenker on this journey are Derek Sherinian on keyboards, Brian Tichy on drums, and Barry Sparks on bass.

The stellar roster of guest artists includes Axl Rose (GUNS N' ROSES),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Kai Hansen (HELLOWEEN),Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE),Joey Tempest (EUROPE),Biff Byford (SAXON),Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY),John Norum (EUROPE),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE),Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS),Adrian Vandenberg (WHITESNAKE),Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy (RATT) and Erik Grönwall (SKID ROW).

"My Years With UFO" track listing:

01. Natural Thing (feat. Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra)

02. Only You Can Rock Me (feat. Joey Tempest, Roger Glover)

03. Doctor, Doctor (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice)

04. Mother Mary (feat. Slash, Erik Grönwall)

05. This Kids (feat. Biff Byford)

06. Love To Love (feat. Axl Rose)

07. Lights Out (feat. Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum)

08. Rock Bottom (feat. Kai Hansen)

09. Too Hot To Handle (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, Carmine Appice)

10. Let It Roll (feat. Michael Voss)

11. Shoot, Shoot (feat. Stephen Pearcy)

Michael Schenker photo credit: Tallee Savage