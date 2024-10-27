  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MICHAEL SWEET Would Like OZZY OSBOURNE To Give Induction Speech For STRYPER At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

October 27, 2024

In a new interview with Shaggy of the 94.9 and 104.5 The Pick radio station in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Michael Sweet was asked whom he would like to induct STRYPER into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame if that day ever comes. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, man. I would love something really different and controversial, like, Lord willing, if he's here long enough, someone like Ozzy Osbourne. I mean, it would just be different. Or [JUDAS] PRIEST['s] Rob Halford. He's a big inspiration of mine. But never say never, I guess. And I'm not shooting myself in the foot, but I just can't see that ever happening. I mean, you see how hard it is for bands like FOREIGNER to get inducted. Can you imagine STRYPER? Well, it would be unreal. That would be a miracle and miracles do happen. But, yeah, it would take a lot to see that happen. But I will say this, and I say this as humbly as I possibly can, why not? We've earned our spot like any other band. Do we have to wait another 10 years? Maybe. Another 20 years? Maybe. But we've got gold and platinum albums and we've broken barriers and broken down walls and accomplished things that have never been accomplished. So why not?"

Even though STRYPER's third album, 1986's "To Hell With The Devil", made Sweet and his bandmates the first contemporary Christian act to score a platinum album, the group was never fully embraced by the heavy metal and hard rock communities, largely because of the band's Christian lyrics. They were mocked by the mainstream media, knocked by the religious press, and even picketed by church groups.

Michael previously discussed STRYPER's chances of getting into the Rock Hall in an October 2022 interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com. He said at the time: "Well, it does cross my mind, but whenever it does, it always feels a little self-centered and — I don't know; it makes me feel a little off, like, 'Man, maybe I shouldn't be thinking that.' Egotistical, big-headed, whatever catchphrase you wanna put to that. It makes me feel, like, 'Eh, who are we to think that way?' Because there's so many other great bands [who have yet to be inducted]. But at the same time, there is something to be said for the longevity, there is something to be said for how many albums we've put out, and the fact that I really think a lot of people would agree that we're putting out our best [music] lately in recent years. And beating the odds. We're the band that many people have laughed at and mocked and said, 'Haha. Those guys will never do that. 'And we've done it. So we've kind of beaten the odds and won many battles. And I think for that reason alone, maybe [we will get inducted into the Rock Hall], justifiably so, but I doubt it will ever happen, at least while I'm alive on earth… That'd be amazing to see. I tell you, if that day ever came, I think you'd have half of the world partying about it and half of the world probably protesting. [Laughs]"

Michael also talked about STRYPER's Rock Hall potential in a 2019 interview with MisplacedStraws.com. He said at the time: "Yeah, I think STRYPER deserves a place in there at some point in time just as much as any other band, as much as BON JOVI.

"See, I don't view the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame based on numbers," he explained. "That's not what, in my opinion, should get you into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. What should get you into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is longevity and legacy and quality. It has nothing to do with, 'Oh, yeah, they sold 50 million albums instead of 10, or they packed out arenas to a hundred thousand people instead of 10.' That's got nothing to do with it. At least that's my opinion.

"Do we deserve to be in there? No," he clarified. "Because we're no more special than any other band. But at the same time, flipping that coin, if this band makes it in, then STRYPER should make it in. You know what I'm saying? We've done just as much and put in just as much time and gone through the school of hard knocks just as long as any other band."

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "The Final Battle" and the band's latest effort, "When We Were Kings", which came out in September.

Find more on Stryper
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).