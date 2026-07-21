MIKE KROEGER Says NICKELBACK Sold 80% Of Catalog 'A Couple Of Years Ago': 'It Was A Really Peculiar And Interesting Process'

In a new interview with longtime radio host Abe Kanan of Audacy, NICKELBACK bassist Mike Kroeger spoke about the recent trend of artists selling their publishing catalog and master recording rights. After Kanan noted that NICKELBACK's catalog "has to be worth" at least $200 million, Mike said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we found out how much it's worth, 'cause we did sell 80% of it. [We did that] a couple of years ago."

Mike continued: "It is an interesting thing to try to assign a value to something like that. It's very interesting. It was a really, really peculiar and interesting process, but we got a good partner and we're real happy with how it went."

Asked by Abe if he was "staring at [his] Bank Of America app all day" when the deal happened in anticipation of the money coming through, Mike said: "It's pretty weird. It's no less weird than walking on stage to a sold-out arena or whatever either. This life has been anything but normal."

NICKELBACK's new studio album, "Everything Under The Sun", will arrive on October 30, 2026, via Virgin Music Group. The LP's lead single, "Rattle The Cage", features a guest appearance by MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5.

The upcoming LP marks NICKELBACK's first full-length release since 2022's "Get Rollin'" and follows a busy few years for the band, including the release of the "Hate To Love: Nickelback" documentary and the completion of the "Get Rollin" world tour.

With nearly 60 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams across digital platforms, and more than 50 million monthly listeners across digital platforms, NICKELBACK remain one of the most streamed and commercially successful rock bands in the world. Their music continues to resonate across generations, finding new audiences through streaming while maintaining a devoted global fanbase that has filled arenas for more than two decades.

That enduring appeal reached new heights over the past several years. The Netflix documentary "Hate To Love: Nickelback" became a global sensation, spending weeks in the platform's Global Top 10 while offering fans an unprecedented look inside the band's remarkable journey. At the same time, the "Get Rollin'" world tour shattered attendance records and reaffirmed NICKELBACK's reputation as one of rock's premier live acts.

Photo credit: Lindsay Siu