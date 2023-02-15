MIKE MUSHOK To Sit Out SAINT ASONIA's U.S. Tour; Temporary Replacement Announced

Guitarist Mike Mushok will sit out SAINT ASONIA's upcoming "Rock Resurrection" U.S. tour with THEORY OF A DEADMAN and SKILLET. He will be temporarily replaced on the trek, which is scheduled to kick off on February 17 in Gary, Indiana, by Tavis Stanley (ADELITAS WAY, ART OF DYING).

Mushok's absence from the tour was announced by SAINT ASONIA in a social media post earlier today (Wednesday, February 15). The band wrote: "Unfortunately, extenuating circumstances won't allow Mike Mushok to appear on this upcoming 'Rock Resurrection' US tour with THEORY OF A DEADMAN and SKILLET. He will be missed, but the rest of us have enlisted friend and highly talented guitarist Tavis Stanley (ADELITAS WAY/ART OF DYING) to take on Mike's parts.

"We're looking forward to an awesome tour and playing our new songs from 'Introvert'/'Extrovert' for you all. See you all very soon!"

Stanley said: "I'm honored to fill in for Mike and look forward to seeing you all soon!! Let's have some fun."

SAINT ASONIA, which also features former THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Adam Gontier, released its second EP of 2022, "Extrovert", last November via Spinefarm.

"Extrovert" followed the "Introvert" EP, which dropped last summer and featured seven new tracks, including a Weeknd cover.

Both EPs were released physically as "Introvert/Extrovert" with bonus tracks in December.

Last year, Gontier told Sonic Perspectives about "Introvert": "The title was fitting with the way the songs were written. We wrote and recorded individually. It's a weird situation to make a record and not be in the same room as your band. I felt like an introvert when I was working on these songs."

The EP was recorded outside of Toronto with producer Anton DeLost. Meanwhile, Mike recorded remotely from his home studio in Connecticut.

"We had a blast with Anton," Adam told Sonic Perspectives. "He played a big part in the sonic changes. It's a little different for us, but it's still pretty heavy. He understood what we were hoping to accomplish. It's SAINT ASONIA."

SAINT ASONIA is rounded out by Cale Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums).