ALTER BRIDGE's MARK TREMONTI: 'EDDIE VAN HALEN Could Be The Most Famous Guitar Player Of All Time'

During an appearance on "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", ALTER BRIDGE and CREED guitarist Mark Tremonti reflected on the recent passings of iconic guitarists Eddie Van Halen and Jeff Beck. He said: "It's crazy. Eddie Van Halen could be the most famous guitar player of all time, I think, one of the most recognizable players. He was just a game changer.

"I remember the exact second I heard the news [of Eddie's death]," he continued. "I think it's one of those moments. It's like you remember when you turned on the news and you heard about 9/11; you know exactly where you were. Same thing when I heard about Eddie's passing.

"Jeff Beck, he's on the Mount Rushmore of everybody's guitar lists of best guitar players ever," Mark added. "He's irreplaceable. There's nobody else… I've never heard anybody say, 'Yeah, he sounds like Jeff Beck.' Nobody says that. He was a beautiful… He was one of the most emotive players ever. I saw him live in Orlando at the House Of Blues, and it was crazy how emotional you get when you watch somebody that good play."

ALTER BRIDGE released its seventh album, "Pawns & Kings", last October via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Walk The Sky" was once again recorded at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with SEVENDUST, MAMMOTH WVH and SLASH, among others.

ALTER BRIDGE recently launched the North American leg of its 2023 "Pawns & Kings" tour. The 30-city trek — split into two legs — kicked off on January 25 in Tampa, Florida and will wrap on April 1 in Highland, California. MAMMOTH WVH — the band fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen — is direct support on the entire tour. Rockers RED are also playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers PISTOLS AT DAWN are appearing on the second leg.

Tremonti recently partnered with National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to release an album of Frank Sinatra covers titled "Tremonti Sings Sinatra". The LP of selections from Frank Sinatra's catalog was made available in May 2022 as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Photo credit: Scott Diussa