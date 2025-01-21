MIKE PORTNOY On NICKO MCBRAIN's Retirement: 'It's Sad For Me To See Him Having To Struggle To Make Such A Heavy Decision'

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, DREAM THEATER's Mike Portnoy spoke about Nicko McBrain's recent announcement that the longtime IRON MAIDEN drummer was retiring from touring. Asked to elaborate on his social media post that he was "shocked" to hear about McBrain's retirement and whether Mike was shocked that Nicko decided to leave or he was shocked that the band decided to carry on without Nicko behind the kit, Portnoy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it was more about Nicko stepping down, and it was just sad for me to see him have to make that decision. I mean, Nicko's been a a good friend of mine for over 30 years, so as a friend, it's sad for me to see him having to struggle to make such a heavy decision.

"Of course, I understand the band carrying on," Mike continued. "They're a huge band and a big brand name globally, playing stadiums all around the world. So I understand that this giant empire needs to carry on. But he only mentioned retiring from touring, so I'm hoping that he's still in the band and could still make music with the guys, just maybe in a more limited capacity. But no matter what, I wish him all the best because he is a very good friend of mine. And you want him to be comfortable in his physical abilities. And if it means him having to put the drumsticks down from touring, I wish him all the best."

Asked if he would be open to "substituting for Nicko" in IRON MAIDEN if his schedule allowed and he was invited to play with the legendary British heavy metal band, Portnoy said: "That's such a hypothetical scenario and question. I mean, look, on the surface, of course. They're one of the biggest bands in the world and one of my favorite bands in the world. So, yeah, I hear that question come up all the time about [RUSH's] Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson as well. It's such a hypothetical. But I think for IRON MAIDEN in particular, it's not even worth posing that question because I don't think in a million years they would have anybody in the band that wasn't English. They are such a such a traditionally British band that I think this is a hypothetical question that needn't even be asked because it would be an impossibility — unless I changed my nationality."

The 72-year-old Nicko, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. The British musician also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic rock band.

Despite the fact that he is stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he will remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, IRON MAIDEN announced Simon Dawson as its new touring drummer. Dawson is a former session drummer and MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's longtime bandmate in BRITISH LION.

The December 7 performance marked the final show of IRON MAIDEN's "The Future Past" world tour, which began in May 2023.

MAIDEN will return to the road in 2025 for the "Run For Your Lives" world tour, which is scheduled to launch in May.

In January 2023, Nicko was at his home in Boca Raton when he suffered a stroke with partial paralysis.

When Nicko first went public with his stroke in August 2023, the drummer said in a statement that the episode left him "paralyzed" down one side of his body and "worried" that his career with the band was over.

Four years ago, McBrain was diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer and opened up about it in a single interview in 2021 but otherwise kept it mostly under wraps.

Tapped to replace Clive Burr in 1982 after touring activities for "Number Of The Beast" concluded, McBrain brought a degree of finesse and technicality that was largely missing from IRON MAIDEN's early output. Whereas Burr was often lauded for his heavy-handed, punk-oriented style, McBrain was largely the opposite, playing with a degree of dexterity and flair that helped primary songwriter Steve Harris take MAIDEN down more adventurous paths. He eventually became the third longest-tenured member of MAIDEN, behind Harris and guitarist Dave Murray.

McBrain spent his early drumming years playing for the likes of Pat Travers and French rockers TRUST, eventually falling onto the radar of Harris and MAIDEN during the group's initial European tour.

Mike Portnoy photo credit: Travis Shinn