MIKE PORTNOY Says ANIKA NILLES 'Absolutely Killed It In The Best Way Imaginable' At RUSH's First 2026 Concert

DREAM THEATER's Mike Portnoy has weighed in on RUSH's first concert with Anika Nilles, a German drummer who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022, and newly added keyboardist Loren Gold, who is best known as touring member of THE WHO and CHICAGO. The June 7 show at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California was the kick-off gig of the "Fifty Something" tour, which marks RUSH's first with the band's revamped lineup of classic members Geddy Lee (vocals, bass) and Alex Lifeson (guitar) alongside Nilles and Gold.

Earlier today (Monday, June 8),Portnoy took to his social media to write: "So many feelings and emotions today…I wasn't there in person last night, but like so many of us around the world, I was glued to YouTube all night long…I watched the RushCon live stream in real time for the entire show as it was happening (as well as getting play by play texts from my buddy Chris Jericho who was there in attendance last night)

"What can I say that hasn't been written already by everybody online today…? It was magical! The setlist was absolutely PERFECT!! (and to think they still have around 3 other variations up their sleeves to come…) Anika absolutely KILLED IT in the best way imaginable. I was so happy for her…nailing all of the big [late RUSH drummer] Neil [Peart] moments with a giant smile on her face the whole time! She really is the perfect choice for this! The tributes to Neil throughout the show were so tasteful and emotional. (Yes I'll admit I cried at a few points) The production was absolutely INSANE (Major props to Howard Ungerleider). And most importantly of all, I am so happy for Geddy and Alex to be able to do this again! Seeing this tour come to life, it very obvious this needed to happen. As not only a proper tribute to Neil, but most importantly to honor the legacy of this band. Geddy and Alex deserve it. And the fans deserve it as well…

"I'm still trying to figure out which show I will be able to attend (likely NYC or Philly),but I will be counting the days until I can witness this in person and soak up every single moment…

"Welcome back RUSH!"

This past February, Portnoy addressed the fact that some RUSH fans had hoped Portnoy would be asked to play with Lee and Lifeson instead of Nilles. Mike told Brazil's Regis Tadeu at the time: "Well, I'd be lying if I denied that, of course, playing with those guys would be a dream come true. Of course. And I love and respect not only RUSH's music, but Neil Peart as a person and as a drummer. So if the hypothetical scenario ever occurred that they had asked me, I would've approached it with the utmost respect — believe me. But in a way I'm kind of relieved they didn't ask me, because that's a very tough role to walk into. I think for Anika, she's gonna have a lot of people making inevitable comparisons. There's no way around it. So that's gonna be a very tough gig to have. So in a way I'm relieved that they didn't ask me. [Laughs]"

Earlier in February, Portnoy denied that he ever offered his services to Lee and Lifeson, but made it clear that he would consider playing with them if asked, and if the circumstances were right. He told Metal Hammer magazine: "I read Geddy's book ['My Effin' Life', published in 2023], and he mentioned about all the drummers kind of offering themselves to them and how much it turned him and Alex off.

"I did send my condolences to Geddy and Alex after Neil passed, but I never once tried to throw my hat in the ring for Neil's gig. I realize that's a sacred role that should only ever be filled if Geddy and Alex choose for it to be so. And sure enough, here we are with them choosing to finally do so, which has been really incredible."

Asked by Metal Hammer if he would have played with Lee and Lifeson if the gig had been offered to him, Portnoy responded: "If they hypothetically ever approached me with it, of course, I would have done it with the utmost respect and honor. But frankly, I'm kind of relieved they didn't. First of all, filling Neil's shoes is going to be impossible. If anybody ever thought Mike Mangini [DREAM THEATER's drummer from 2010 to 2023] filling my shoes was tough, try filling Neil Peart's shoes. And I came back home to DREAM THEATER, which is where I belong. So if, hypothetically, if they had approached me with this reunion that they're doing, it would have put me in an incredibly awkward position because of the timing of it all."

In January 2026, Portnoy told Chile's Futuro that the prospect of Geddy and Alex touring with Anika was " extremely exciting. I, as a fan, can't wait to see how they do this and what it's gonna be like," he said. "Neil Peart was not only one of my biggest drum heroes, but he was somebody that I was honored to become friends with in the last decade or so of his life. So, yeah, as a fan of the band and as a friend of Neil's, I'm very happy to see them doing this, and I can't wait to hear what they do."

Portnoy went on to say that he had "never seen" Anika play in person, "but like everybody else in the world, as soon as the announcement was made, I started pulling up videos on YouTube and saw her playing with Jeff Beck and doing the jazz fusion kind of stuff she does," he said. "She's obviously a tremendous drummer, so I'm really curious to see how it sounds."

Regarding how many times he had gotten asked about his own hypothetical involvement with RUSH prior to last year's announcement, Portnoy said: "Before [Lee and Lifeson] announced their return, it's a question that I would get asked in almost every single interview for the last decade: 'Would you ever play with Geddy and Alex? Would you ever?' Of course. Those guys are my heroes. But in all honesty, I'm kind of glad that they didn't even ask me, because that would be way too much pressure, way too much pressure. So, it's much better this way. I get to enjoy it like a fan."

Six years ago, Portnoy spoke to World Prog-Nation about how Peart influenced him on a musical and personal level. He said: "I spent 20, 30 years idolizing him and being his biggest fan. And all those years, it was mainly the drum kit — the drum kit was such a fascination for me. He always built such amazing kits and put so much thought into it. I'd always get the tour programs where he'd write about the kit and what the new things were on it, and I would just look at those photos. Most other kids were looking at Playboy centerfolds; I was looking at Neil Peart drum kits. And then, obviously, his playing — it goes without saying. I learned how to really develop parts and orchestrate drum parts to build and change and develop within the song. So that was the biggest stuff for me as a fan. And then later on, once I got to know him, I was so inspired by what a gracious person he was."

Mike added: "He had this reputation that he was sort of quiet and isolated and private, and he was, and it was very important for him to guard that. But once you were somehow allowed into that inner cicle, he was always so sweet and kind and generous. He'd always send me holiday e-mails and he would always send me his new books and stuff like that. It was a relationship that I'll always cherish and I was honored to have."

During an October 2021 interview with TWISTED SISTER bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza's Internet show "22 Now", Portnoy once again spoke about a hypothetical scenario in which he would be chosen to tour with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson as the replacement for Peart. Asked if he would be interested in taking that gig, Portnoy said: "Of course. That would be a dream to play with those guys. But I don't wanna see the Blabbermouth headline right now, me thinking that I deserve the gig. I'm not saying that. You're asking me a question. Hypothetically, of course, it would be a dream come true. Neil was my hero, and always will be, and Geddy and Alex are as well.

"I don't think in a million years they'll play [as RUSH] without him; I really don't," he continued. "But in a hypothetical dream scenario, I mean, come on — of course. But I don't think in a zillion years it will happen. But it's a nice dream to hypothetically wonder about. But I honestly don't think it would ever happen. But who knows? You never know.

"As much as hypothetically it would be fun, it would be amazing, it would also be an impossible role to fill," Portnoy added. "It's a no-win situation. Really, it would be impossible, 'cause his fans are as obsessive as they get — and count me amongst them. So, yeah, that would be a tough one."

Mike also talked about RUSH's final tour which concluded at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

"They went out on such a high," Portnoy said. "Their last tour was a farewell tour. I don't think anybody expected Neil to pass, but they wanted to stop touring, so they really went out with such an amazing tour. That tour was just so well done, so perfectly executed, and they went out with all three of them still at the top of their game. So I give them all the credit in the world for that. It's just sad that Neil didn't get many years to enjoy the retirement before he got sick. That saddens me."

RUSH will perform multiple shows in cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

After Lee and Lifeson announced RUSH's initial 2026 tour dates in early October, they instantly sold out. They then doubled the tour's length due to increased demand before adding even more dates to the trek.

The 2026 leg of the "Fifty Something" tour, which will cover Canada, USA and Mexico, initially consisted of 22 dates, which sold out immediately, prompting the addition of more shows. The tour now totals 58 shows across 24 cities, with over half a million tickets sold for 2026.

In February, RUSH announced the addition of South America and Europe tour dates to the "Fifty Something" tour, in early 2027. The dates will be the first time the band has played in Europe since 2013 and 17 years since visiting South America.

Performing 24 shows across 13 European countries, these special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalog of more than 40 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

Prior to last night's concert, Lifeson and Lee had not recorded any new music or performed a full show under the RUSH name, although both of them confirmed that several drummers reached out to them in the days after Peart's passing about the possibility of stepping in for Neil.