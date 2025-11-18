MIKE PORTNOY Says Playing MIKE MANGINI-Era DREAM THEATER Songs 'Has Been A Lot Of Fun'

In a new interview with ProMark Drumsticks, DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy spoke about what it has been like for him to play with the progressive metal giants again after a 13-year absence. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I reunited with DREAM THEATER at the end of 2023. We immediately went into the studio and began work on a new album. So we spent most of 2024 in the studio making the album 'Parasomnia', which is now out. October '24, we kicked off our 40th anniversary world tour. At the time of this filming, we've already been around the world celebrating the band's 40th anniversary.

"Being back with the band after all this time has been very emotional," Portnoy added. "Each and every show on tour, you just feel the love and the support, the emotions in the audience. Everybody's just been so happy to see this lineup together. It's been a great, great experience getting to play once again with this band for so many great fans all around the world."

Regarding the challenges of performing material that he hadn't played in so long, Portnoy said: "Those early DREAM THEATER songs, some of those albums go back more than 30 years at this point, but it's so embedded in my being. So there's a lot to be said for muscle memory. Everything was still there. I still have that same inspiration and spirit playing these songs as I did 30-plus years ago when we wrote them and recorded them for the first time. Having not played those songs for a decade and a half at this point has just reinvigorated my inspiration. It's inspiring to be playing these songs again after all this time."

On the topic of how differently he is approaching playing the older DREAM THEATER songs, Portnoy said: "I haven't changed much. I mean, the parts are the same. They're just in there for life. Even the very first rehearsals for the tour, I came in and just immediately it felt comfortable, like no time had passed.

"It's been fun playing the songs that I didn't record with DREAM THEATER," Portnoy explained. "They obviously made a lot of albums with [now-former DREAM THEATER drummer] Mike Mangini while I was gone. Luckily, the guys in the band gave me full freedom to kind of approach 'em how I'd like. I'm pretty faithful to his parts, for the most part, but there are moments here and there that it's, like, 'Oh, I don't know if I would've played that.' So playing those songs has been a lot of fun, to be honest, 'cause it's something very fresh for me."

This past February, Portnoy was asked by The Metal Voice how he felt about performing the song "Barstool Warrior" during the band's 40th-anniversary tour even though the track was originally written and recorded with ex-DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Mangini. Portnoy said: "Well, it was important to me for that to be included, believe it or not. I'm the one that writes the setlist, and these guys gave me full-on freedom when it came to the Mangini-era material. I knew it had to be represented. You can't just brush away five albums from these guys' career because I'm back; it would have been pretty selfish and disrespectful. So, yeah, to me, it wasn't even considered to not be playing that material. And like I said, they gave me the freedom to pick and choose songs that I could relate to and be comfortable with. And, yeah, I think if you didn't know any differently when you come see the live show, it sits right in the middle of the set very comfortably with everything else that is part of my catalog. But I'm used to playing other drummers' material… I don't think [IRON MAIDEN singer] Bruce [Dickinson] ever does Blaze [Bayley-era MAIDEN] tunes, or very rarely. And I know [JUDAS PRIEST's] Rob Halford doesn't do Ripper [-era PRIEST] tunes. And I know David Lee Roth won't do Sammy Hagar[-era VAN HALEN] tunes. So, yeah, not all bands are as open to it."

Asked what he thinks are the main differences between his drumming style and that of Mangini, Portnoy said: "He is very methodical. He's very conscious of what all four limbs are doing and the way he utilizes his independence. I'm not that kind of a drummer. I've never been a guy that sits there and studies technique and the correct way to hold a stick, and all that kind of stuff. I go on feel, and to me, I try to make difficult music sound easy. I think he has the tendency to make something that could be easy sound difficult. And I'm not trying to insult him; I'm just merely observing the difference in styles. And he's the type that I think would play the same part exactly the same as it is on the album and do it consistently every night. I'm just not that kind of a drummer. I like to fly off the seat of my pants and be in the moment and do different things, just depending on how things are feeling."

DREAM THEATER's sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marked DREAM THEATER's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".

Portnoy attended DREAM THEATER's concert in March 2022 at Beacon Theatre in New York City. It was the first time he witnessed his then-former bandmates perform live since his exit from the iconic progressive metal outfit 12 years earlier.

Two months after the aforementioned Beacon Theatre concert, Portnoy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about what it was like to see another drummer play his parts live with DREAM THEATER: "I've always been the type of drummer that just flies [by] the seat of my pants in the moment. Even with my own drum parts, I don't necessarily stick to them faithfully from show to show, whereas Mangini obviously really studied the drum parts and they had everything programmed out. They're all about the precision, and that's surely their thing. And yeah, he killed it. There's no doubt he's an amazing drummer and he plays my parts incredibly faithfully."

Portnoy continued: "I feel bad for him. He and I joked about it. He's in a horrible situation where he's damned if he does and he's damned if he doesn't. He expressed that frustration to me, and I feel for him; it's definitely a weird position to be put into. I kind of had it a little bit when I played with AVENGED SEVENFOLD and TWISTED SISTER, coming into the throne of two drummers that have passed away, and I tried to learn those parts as faithfully as I could. When I had a hired-gun gig like that, I spent a lot of attention trying to honor the drummer that came before me — it's important. I don't wanna go into a gig like either of those and try to force my style on to it."