Watch: New Supergroup THE POWER OF 3, Featuring ORIANTHI, CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA And RHONDA SMITH, Performs At RAIDERS-COWBOYS Game

THE POWER OF 3, the new supergroup featuring platinum-selling guitarist and singer-songwriter Orianthi, legendary drummer Cindy Blackman Santana and world-renowned bassist Rhonda Smith, performed live on Monday (November 17) at a mini-festival prior to the Las Vegas Raiders- Dallas Cowboys game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below (courtesy of the Tom deBlonk channel on YouTube).

Known for their unparalleled musicianship and groundbreaking careers alongside legends like Michael Jackson, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Jeff Beck and Carlos Santana, the trio blends into a fierce, dynamic sound. Each a star in her own right, together they create a bold, high-energy musical experience that celebrates virtuosity, groove, and fearless creativity.

According to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, THE POWER OF 3 previously appeared under the title BAND OF 3 when they teased their collaboration the night of Super Bowl 59 in February 2024, during the Raiders party hosted by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at Fontainebleau. The following December they played halftime of the Raiders-Jaguars game at Allegiant Stadium.

THE POWER OF 3 recently recorded its debut album, which is tentatively due in early 2026. Helming the studio sessions was legendary producer Eddie Kramer, who has worked with THE BEATLES, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, KISS and THE ROLLING STONES. Kramer mixed the music in an analog format, with the LP set to be released on vinyl.

"We want to represent real music, and also the value of music, and how powerful it is on vinyl," Orianthi told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Everything is streamed, and I love the instant gratification of checking out someone's record on Spotify or Apple. But there's nothing like getting an old vinyl, putting on your record player, and actually enjoying it the way it should be enjoyed."

Regarding the musical direction of THE POWER OF 3 material, Orianthi told Guitarist magazine: "It's a three-piece, like a BAND OF GYPSYS vibe but the tunes are commercial and we hope to reach a lot of people. We've molded our own sound with Eddie Kramer. It's an honor to record with him and I'm excited for everyone to hear [it]."