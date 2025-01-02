MIKKEY DEE Opens Up About Battle With Sepsis, Says He Was A Day Away From 'Playing Drums With LEMMY In Heaven'

Former MOTÖRHEAD and current SCORPIONS drummer Mikkey Dee has opened up about his battle with sepsis, a condition which occurs when one's immune system has a dangerous reaction to an infection. It causes extensive inflammation throughout one's body that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and even death.

Earlier today (Thursday, January 2),Mikkey took to his social media to write: "Just a quick statement about what has been happening to me these past three weeks:

"First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year.

"This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis). I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care.

"After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction. Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me. Now I'm working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27.

"We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of SCORPIONS and many exciting gigs around the world.

"So, the Stinger is out and I can't wait to see you all out there on the road and rock the hell out of you! I wish everybody a fantastic 2025 with good health and lots of Rock n' Roll!"

Dee told the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that he unknowingly developed sepsis after spraining his foot in December. Since he had Christmas shows scheduled at Valand in Gothenburg, he took Alvedon, a drug used to treat mild to moderate pain and fever, and Voltaren, which is used to treat pain and inflammation, to make himself comfortable enough to play the final gigs of the year. The weekend before Christmas, his condition deteriorated.

"The ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham. I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there," Mikkey said (as translated from Swedish). "It was surgery right away, the first of three. They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I'd be playing drums with [late MOTÖRHEAD leader] Lemmy in heaven. I can say that."

Mikkey landed the job as the drummer for SCORPIONS in 2016 after spending almost 25 years as a member of MOTÖRHEAD.

In the last couple of years, Dee has played a number of shows under the "Mikkey Dee With Friends" banner where he performed some of MOTÖRHEAD's classic songs. The 61-year-old Swedish-born musician was joined at the gigs by THE DRIPPERS members Viktor Skatt on bass and vocals, and Stig William Rickard on guitar.

SCORPIONS are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" kicks off on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS will be joined by special guest BUCKCHERRY. The new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.

The five performances are:

February 2025: 27

March 2025: 1, 6, 8, 11