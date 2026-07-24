MINISTRY Announces 'Final' Album 'Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)', Shares 'Burned Out' Single

Done. Sayonara. Finito. However you want to say it, MINISTRY is coming to an end. But before bidding adieu, creator and music madman Al Jourgensen has a few final things to say about the state of the world, those in charge and how we should all collectively move forward.

He gets it all off his chest in MINISTRY's final album "Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)" coming October 30 on Cleopatra Records. Today, MINISTRY releases a first taste of the album with the single and video for single "Burned Out".

See the music video for "Burned Out", directed by Joshua Bradford (formerly of REVOLTING COCKS),below.

Since 1981, MINISTRY and Jourgensen have been recognized as pioneers of industrial music with a history built upon 17 studio albums, eight live releases, eight side projects, multiple touring campaigns across five continents, an autobiography, two documentaries, the administration of last rites no less than three times, and the countless numbers of devoted acolytes and fans.

On marking the end of an era, Jourgensen shares: "I'm fucking done. I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from 'With Sympathy' to where we're at today, and all points in between. It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's done. It's time to herd goats."

Notably, "Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)" — MINISTRY's 17th release — features one final collaboration with legacy member Paul Barker on the final album track "We're Still Here", alongside the handiwork of current MINISTRY bandmates, guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D' Amour, sampler/synth player John Bechdel and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña.

The full track list is as follows:

01. Crickets

02. Voices of Hate

03. Clown Car

04. We Hate

05. Delete

06. Grifter

07. The White Man Lied *

08. Singularity

09. Burned Out

10. We're Still Here (ft. Paul Barker)

* Does not appear on cassette or vinyl editions

"Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)" will be available in several formats including vinyl, CD, cassettes and digital, also including several vinyl variants and box sets:

* Green & Black Splatter LP

* Silver & Black Splatter LP

* Coke Bottle Green LP

* Box Set: Green Splatter LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD

* Box Set: Purple Marble LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD

MINISTRY will bring tracks from "Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)" and other classic hits on the road in 2027 with an international goodbye tour. The "Goodbye Europe" tour with special guest DIE KRUPPS begins April 2027. It will be followed by a full U.S. run, to be announced. The European tour dates will feature exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Al Jourgensen, also including a photo op, souvenir laminate pass, silk screen poster and final European tour coin.

In the meantime, MINISTRY has a few final U.S. tour dates for 2026, including Chicago's Salt Shed, the historic Red Rocks in Colorado and appearances at Louder Than Life and Sick New World Texas.

MINISTRY U.S. 2026 dates

September 15 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

September 20 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

October 3 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

October 24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Texas

MINISTRY "Goodbye Europe" 2027 tour dates:

April 2 - Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

April 3 - Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

April 4 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

April 6 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 7 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

April 9 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

April 10 - London, UK @ Troxy

April 12 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan

April 14 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

April 15 - Barcelona, ES @ Paral-lel

April 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Docks

April 18 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

April 19 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

April 21 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

April 22 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

April 24 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

April 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

April 26 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 27 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 29 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

May 1 - Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

Born in 1981 in Chicago, MINISTRY has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, MINISTRY was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the '80s. MINISTRY's output began with four 12" singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP "With Sympathy" in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed, however, so did MINISTRY, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums "Twitch" (1986),"The Land Of Rape And Honey" (1988) and "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" (1989). With the release of "Psalm 69: The Way To Succeed And The Way To Suck Eggs" (1992),MINISTRY hit an all-time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, MINISTRY has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with "AmeriKKKant", continuing to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. The 2021 album "Moral Hygiene" marked a new creative era of Jourgensen and the band. It was followed by MINISTRY's 16th studio album, "Hopiumforthemasses", released in 2024, as well as "The Squirrely Years Revisited", with reworked songs from the band's synth pop era, in 2025.

Photo by Derick Smith