MINISTRY Announces Livestream Concert

MINISTRY has announced its first-ever livestream to be hosted on streaming platform HITKOR. Featuring the full band and possible special guests, the show will take place November 20 at 3 p.m. PT/5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT and will feature classic hits from the band's 40-year history as well as new tracks from the latest album, "Moral Hygiene", out now on Nuclear Blast Records.

The special streaming event will be available in more than 30 countries and was planned with European MINISTRY fans in mind after the band had to regrettably cancel a multi-country tour this fall due to unforeseen circumstances.

MINISTRY frontman and creator Al Jourgensen says: "We never intended for Cleveland with NIN to be our last show this year. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we had to cancel Europe but we didn't want to end 2022 without one last show, and this will be one for the books."

Tickets are on sale now and available only at HITKOR.com. Live tickets are

$17.99 (to both stream live and watch on demand). All-access passes are $19.99 and include the stream plus bonus, behind-the-scenes content prior to the main show, as well as an exclusive interview with MINISTRY.

MINISTRY is fresh off the road, having appeared with NINE INCH NAILS and NITZER EBB for a once-in-a-lifetime show in Cleveland as well as Louder Than Life festival in September. In April, the industrial stalwarts wrapped up the much-anticipated "Industrial Strength" tour that celebrated the 30th anniversary of landmark album "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste", receiving some of the best reviews of their career.

In addition to Jourgensen, MINISTRY's full band will appear in the livestream show, including drummer Roy Mayorga (STONE SOUR, SOULFLY, HELLYEAH),guitarists Cesar Soto (MAN THE MUTE) and Monte Pittman (MADONNA, PRONG),bassist Paul D'Amour (TOOL, FEERSUM ENNJIN),and keyboardist John Bechdel (KILLING JOKE, FEAR FACTORY).

As well as classic hits, some of the night's set list will include material from "Moral Hygiene", MINISTRY's 15th studio album that features some of the project's strongest and most inspired material to date. It's the creative masterwork of Jourgensen who spent the pandemic pause ruminating on the new world we as a society have found ourselves in — while pondering just what we are going to do about it. The 10 tracks are a societal manifesto and plea for civilization to get back to a set of standards that lives up to and embraces our humanity. Previous singles have included "Alert Level" (sounding the alarm on the state society is in),"Good Trouble" (a rallying cry to fight for human rights in homage to civil rights leader John Lewis),"Disinformation" (the dangers of consuming mass media without critical thinking) and "Search And Destroy" (the unique take on THE STOOGES classic). The latter features guitar virtuoso Billy Morrison (BILLY IDOL, ROYAL MACHINES) who is also heavily featured on a number of songs on the album.

Photo by Derick Smith