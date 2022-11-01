SMASHING PUMPKINS' BILLY CORGAN and JANE'S ADDICTION's PERRY FARRELL: One-On-One Interview

Live Nation has shared a seven-minute video in which SMASHING PUMPKINS' Billy Corgan and JANE'S ADDICTION's Perry Farrell reminisce on how their paths crossed in the early '90s, why JANE'S ADDICTION first released a live album, the importance of reinterpreting their songs for the stage, touring together on the "Spirits On Fire" tour and more.

As previously reported, JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to cancel several shows on the "Spirit On Fire" tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS last month due to an injury suffered by Farrell.

JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro has been sitting out the current tour due to his battle with long COVID. He is being replaced at the shows by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen.

"Spirit On Fire" marks the first JANE'S ADDICTION tour in more than a decade to feature returning original bassist Eric Avery. Prior to this trek, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

Avery initially returned to JANE'S ADDICTION when it reactivated in 2009, but he quit the following year.

JANE'S ADDICTION hasn't released a studio album since 2011's "The Great Escape Artist". It was JANE'S ADDICTION's first all-new studio effort since 2003's "Strays".

"The Great Escape Artist" was only JANE'S ADDICTION's fourth album of original material in 20 years.

This past September, SMASHING PUMPKINS released a new single, "Beguiled". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts". The 33-track collection, whose title is pronounced "autumn," is being billed as a sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/The Machine of God". The LP will be released as three 11-track "acts", eventually culminating in a three-act rock opera. Act 1 of "Atum" will arrive on November 15, Act 2 on January 31, 2023, and Act 3 will be made available, along with a special-edition box set featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, on April 21, 2023.

"Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts" was written and recorded over a four-year period by Corgan and the rest of the current SMASHING PUMPKINS lineup: guitarists James Iha and Jeff Schroeder, plus drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.