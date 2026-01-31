ACCEPT Guitarist PHILIP SHOUSE Announces Debut EP 'Side 1'

Acclaimed guitarist Philip Shouse has announced his debut EP, "Side 1", set for release on February 27 via Wild Kingdom/Sound Pollution. To celebrate the announcement, Philip shares the first single from the release, "Run Away From You", alongside an official music video, available below.

"Run Away From You" carries a STONES-like swagger driven by a timeless riff and a chorus that refuses to leave your head. The accompanying video was created by Shouse together with Emil Klinta, known for his work with THE HELLACOPTERS and GHOST, among others.

About the new single, Philip shares: "My first solo single and video! I never thought this would happen, and I'm so excited about it. Enjoy and play LOUD!"

After decades backing up a who's who of country, rock and roll and heavy metal stars, Shouse finds his own voice on his debut EP, "Side 1". Handling all lead vocal duties (and most background vocals),as well as all guitars and bass, Philip steps out from the sideman role to frontman, and he wears it well. The five-song EP opens with "Run Away From You" and "The Naked Empress", a one-two punch of STONES-y swagger and sticky power-pop. "It Gets Better" hints at Shouse's BEATLES jones mixed with some country-rock sway. On "Won't Let Go Again" and closer "Time Bomb", he echoes the acoustic/electric light and shade of classic LED ZEPPELIN and HEART without aping those legendary bands.

"Side 1" track listing:

01. Run Away From You

02. The Naked Empress

03. It Gets Better

04. Won't Let Go (Again)

05. Time Bomb

Shouse has been a member of legendary heavy metal band ACCEPT since 2019, appearing on four albums and many international tours. He's also worked with bold-font names ranging from KISS icons Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to country hitmaker Rodney Atkins to ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman John Corabi. Shouse was a member of Frehley's solo touring band for four years and Simmons's solo band for two years. Those stints included memorable tours in which Shouse backed each of those Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers every night. He also appears on late great guitar hero Frehley's 2020 album "Origins, Vol. 2".

For more than 20 years, Shouse has been based in Nashville. There, he cohosted Thee Rock N Roll Residency, a recurring jam-session night that's featured the likes of shock rock god Alice Cooper, CHEAP TRICK singer Robin Zander, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale and DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover. Away from the stage, Shouse, an Alabama native, is also co-founder and co-owner of Swedish non-alcoholic beer company Rock N Röll.

Photo credit: Libby Danforth