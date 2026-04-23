MISERY INDEX Signs With SEASON OF MIST; New Music To Arrive Later This Year

MISERY INDEX has signed a new deal with Season Of Mist. The band's eighth full-length album is tentatively due later this year.

For 25 years, MISERY INDEX has stood out for its high-intensity combo of death metal, grindcore and cutting social commentary. Featuring current and former members of PIG DESTROYER and DYING FETUS, the Baltimore band has released seven critically acclaimed albums, visited 46 countries and performed more than 1,500 concerts, including dates with MORBID ANGEL, AMON AMARTH, FEAR FACTORY, CANNIBAL CORPSE, NAPALM DEATH, DEICIDE and other fellow stalwarts.

Now, as MISERY INDEX prepares to release new music from its upcoming eighth full-length album, the band is excited to announce that it is returning to Season Of Mist ahead of MISERY INDEX's upcoming European headline summer tour, which includes appearances at Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze and other major festivals.

"We in MISERY INDEX are mega-chuffed to be back in the cozy, dark embrace of the Season Of Mist family!", the band's bassist and vocalist Jason Netherton says. "The delicious smell of a classic independent label is both welcoming and intoxicating. Like the minstrels of yore, we wandered into the wilderness for a few years until we found our way back to where we belong. Cheers to great days ahead together!"

MISERY INDEX previously released "Live In Munich" (2013),"The Killing Gods" (2014) and "Rituals Of Power" (2019) with Season Of Mist. "The Killing Gods" and "Rituals Of Power" are available now through the label's web shop.

MISERY INDEX started as a studio project in 2001. Vocalist and bassist Jason Netherton (ex-DYING FETUS) joined guitarist Mike Harrison and drummer Kevin Talley (ex-DYING FETUS) to record their debut EP, "Overthrow". The considerable praise heaped upon this five-song death/grind attack led MISERY INDEX to become a full-time band with the addition of guitarist Sparky Voyles (ex-DYING FETUS).

In 2003, MISERY INDEX released "Retaliate", their debut full-length, on Nuclear Blast. The band followed the success of their debut with numerous tours of North America and Europe while supporting DYING FETUS, AMON AMARTH, DEICIDE and NILE. Between 2004 and 2005, ex-CAST THE STONE member and guitarist Mark Kloeppel came aboard while PIG DESTROYER's Adam Jarvis took over on drums, which solidified their lineup for years to come.

"Discordia", MISERY INDEX's second full-length, was released on Relapse Records in 2006. A seven-week tour of Europe with FEAR FACTORY followed, along with the band's first appearance at Hellfest and Tuska. For their third full-length and second with Relapse, in 2008, MISERY INDEX recorded with Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE) at GodCity Studios. For the next two years, the band toured extensively. They supported CANNIBAL CORPSE and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and performed for the first time in Mexico, Russia and Iceland, while also making their debut at Japan's Extreme The Dojo festival and Germany's Summer Breeze.

2010's "Heirs To Thievery", which was also released on Relapse, dropped like a bomb on the death metal scene, shattering expectations. The album's critical and commercial success elevated the band to headliners in the United States and Europe. Following the departure of Voyles that same year, guitarist Darin Morris joined MISERY INDEX and solidified the four-member lineup that still stands today. Over the next two years, they made their live debut in Colombia, Thailand, Indonesia and Malayasia and supported the U.S. and European legs of CANNIBAL CORPSE's "Torture" tour.

While performing in Munich in 2012, MISERY INDEX recorded their first live album. The band released "Live In Munich" with Season Of Mist, whom they originally signed with in 2013. They went on to release two critically acclaimed and top-selling albums for the French label. Two European headline tours, including one with WORMROT, and support runs with NAILS and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER kept them on the road until February 2020. On the final day of their month-long "Campaign For Musical Destruction" European tour with NAPALM DEATH, MISERY INDEX happily announced that they had signing to Century Media Records. The label released their seventh studio album in 2022 to widespread acclaim.

Now, having toured their previous album extensively since 2022, MISERY INDEX are back with Season Of Mist ahead of their upcoming eighth full-length album.

The band will release new music ahead of their upcoming "An Epitaph For Endtimes" summer 2026 European tour.

MISERY INDEX 2026 is:

Jason Netherton - Bass, Vocals

Mark Kloeppel - Guitar, Vocals

Darin Morris - Lead guitar

Adam Jarvis - Drums

Photo by Ryan Phillips