MISFITS Announce Limited Run Of 2023 Shows

MISFITS, one of the most influential, genre-defining bands to emerge from North America, has announced a limited run of shows for 2023, kicking off on June 24 in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre with MEGADETH, hitting the group's home turf of New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark on July 8 with fellow New Jersey natives THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM, followed by a performance at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 15 in Phoenix with AFI. All three dates will also have support from FEAR.

The tour will give fans the rare opportunity to see the horror punk pioneers in their fiendish glory, live on stage as well as mark the first time the MISFITS have visited the states of Florida and Arizona, featuring the classic lineup of original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein.

Get the first "stab" at tickets with the special Misfits Fiends only pre-sale on Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET. Visit the ticket links for each show below and use password "FIEND" to walk among the very first to score tickets to the latest chapter in the MISFITS legacy of brutality.

June 24 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (with MEGADETH, FEAR)

July 08 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM, FEAR)

July 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (with AFI, FEAR)

Last September, MISFITS headlined Riot Fest 2022 in Chicago, performing their landmark first album "Walk Among Us" in full for its 40th anniversary.

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS members Danzig, Only and Von Frankenstein took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the latest one taking place on October 29, 2022 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

Three years ago, Danzig told Rolling Stone magazine that he was happy with the way the MISFITS shows have been going. "Shit, we sold out Madison Square Garden," he said. "As a matter of fact, we oversold it. Back in the day, all the bigwig promoters and record label people were, like, 'A punk band will never headline Madison Square Garden.' And, of course, we're the first punk band to headline there. And not only did we sell it out, we oversold it. So a big fuck you to all those assholes, who are probably selling hotdogs on Sixth Avenue."

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Only said about working with Danzig again: "Glenn is Glenn. We dealt with Glenn in the beginning and it's the same dealing with Glenn now. It doesn't change. It's just a different perspective. If we let Glenn be Glenn and do what we're supposed to do, it's gonna work. You don't argue with each other. I think we're over that. I think we're old enough now."

Asked what it was like keeping the MISFITS going for 20 years without Glenn, Only said: "There was always that hole. When Glenn split, there was always that feeling we were missing a component of what makes us what we are. And I'm sure the same goes on for him. In the other bands he was in, he's changed people left and right. When we play together, it's just us."