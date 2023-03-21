RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Among Headliners At LOLLAPALOOZA 2023

Lollapalooza has unveiled a powerhouse lineup for the 2023 edition, featuring first-time headliners Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish along with RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, who will make history as the first female Latin artist to headline Lolla, British superstars THE 1975, and a triumphant return from TOMORROW X TOGETHER. This year's lineup also includes highly anticipated performances from FRED AGAIN…, Noah Kahan, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS, and many more. The year's biggest celebration of music will take place August 3-6 with over 170 bands, nine stages and four full days of music and programming in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS presale that begins this Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. CT at www.lollapalooza.com to secure four-day general admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as four-day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets. Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $20 down.

As the premier music festival across the world, Lollapalooza is known for its multi-genre lineups, offering fans the opportunity to experience an incredibly diverse array of artists throughout the weekend, with performances by NEWJEANS, TEMS, THE ROSE, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L'IMPÉRATRICE, Ivan Cornejo, SUDAN ARCHIVES, and more.

Always a hub for artist discovery, this year's must-see breakout stars include Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, LOVEJOY, KNOCK2, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse, THEE SACRED SOULS and THE 502S. In addition, multiple Chicago-area artists will perform at Lollapalooza this year, including LOUIS THE CHILD, Dehd, SINCERE ENGINEER, FRIDAY PILOTS CLUB, MOTHERFOLK, Kidd Kenn, and more.

One-day tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

Vibee, the new music-led destination experience company, is the exclusive VIP travel partner for Lollapalooza. Packages include four-day tickets, a four-night accommodation within walking distance to Grant Park, festival merchandise, and special access perks. Experience Packages can be found at www.lollapalooza.com/tickets.

Lollapalooza's contribution to the City of Chicago leads all other festivals in the region. While the festival only takes place over one four-day weekend in the summer, we strive to provide meaningful engagement and impact year-round. Lollapalooza supports the local community in many ways, with a focus on introducing Chicago youth to creative opportunities in the festival industry and reducing barriers to arts access in Chicago schools. Reaffirming this commitment, organizers created the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2 million donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. In addition, Lollapalooza also partners with After School Matters, hosts an annual Lollapalooza and Sueños Job Fair, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with the African American Heritage Festivals, Teens In The Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed. As a part of Lollapalooza's commitment to community relations, the festival has also improved communal spaces by funding the Grant Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Project.

Hulu returns as the official streaming destination of Lollapalooza. Catch four days of select live performances, interviews and much more all weekend long. Full broadcast lineup and schedule to be announced later this summer.

Fans can sign up for the Lollapalooza SMS and e-mail lists to be the first to receive new information at www.lollapalooza.com and follow social media to stay in the loop on all festival announcements.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family-friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005),as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, Sweden and India. Lollapalooza is one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. The Chicago edition features more than 170 bands and nine stages during four full days of music. Lollapalooza 2022 contributed more than $345 million in local economic impact and the festival has generated more than $2 billion in total since 2010.

Lollapalooza observed its 30th anniversary in 2021, celebrating its enduring success as a powerhouse global festival brand.