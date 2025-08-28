MISS MAY I Returns With Video For New Single 'Pray For Silence'

Ohio metalcore favorites MISS MAY I are back with new music. Today, they have shared the video for "Pray For Silence". Watch it below.

"Pray For Silence" is described in a press release as "a vocally dynamic anthem, with a chorus that will instantly embed in your brain, heavy artillery riffing, and floor-shaking breakdowns. It's ultimately classic metalcore that swells with modern flourishes, ushering MISS MAY I into their next exciting era."

MISS MAY I comments: "I don't think we could have chosen a more honest and heartfelt song for our first release as the new lineup than 'Pray For Silence'. As life grows heavier and the world feels like it's at a breaking point, this song captures something we all crave — some peace, even just for a moment."

And this is just the first taste. Fans can expect a new album from MISS MAY I in 2026.

MISS MAY I will hit the road next month, touring as direct support to fellow 2010s faves BLESSTHEFALL. MISS MAY I will also appear at the Orlando edition of Warped Tour in November.

Last year, MISS MAY I joined the Solid State Records roster and released "Apologies Are For The Weak (Re-Recorded 15th Anniversary Edition)", the awesomely ambitious 15th-anniversary edition of the band's classic, beloved debut album "Apologies Are For The Weak". The LP was entirely re-recorded and featured cameos on every single song, including from Jake Luhrs of AUGUST BURNS RED, Brandan Schieppati of BLEEDING THROUGH and Scott Lewis of CARNIFEX.

In 2024, founding MISS MAY I guitarists B.J. Stead and Justin Aufdemkampe left the band. In their place, guitarist Elisha Mullins was welcomed into the MISS MAY I family.

MISS MAY I frontman Levi Benton told Rolling Stone Australia about Mullins: "He comes from being a producer. All this new music we're doing, it's stuff we've never had before, because we've never written with someone like this."

On a personal level, Benton said Mullins and the rest of MISS MAY I are "all cut from the same cloth. Elisha's from the Midwest, he's the same age [as us]. We listen to the same local bands. It's a natural fit. It's very cool."

Regarding what it was like working on new MISS MAY I material without their main songwriters, Benton said: "The funny thing was, it was a total lost thought. We weren't even thinking about it. We went into the studio and the rest of the guys were, like, 'Oh my God. Justin and B.J. were the main writers — we've got to change something up.' We went back to the drawing board, and that's when the anxiety hit. After years of touring, we didn't even think about writing [like that]. We spent a whole month with Elisha in the studio, just doing one song to get the vibe of how we write together. It was a mock-up of sorts, just a practice run; we ironed everything out."

Photo credit: Nate Black