MOLLY HATCHET Releases New Single 'Firing Line'

Finally, after a 13-year wait, southern rock legends MOLLY HATCHET are proud to present "Firing Line", a brand new song recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, United Kingdom. The track was produced by Bobby Ingram of MOLLY HATCHET, engineered by Chris Bolster (Paul McCartney, FOO FIGHTERS, Elton John) and mastered by Lucy Launder and Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, THE ROLLING STONES).

The band is also excited to announce U.S. tour dates for 2024, following their run of European shows beginning on December 1 in Germany. All live dates are below.

About the new track, Ingram had this to say: "Throughout history, humanity has fought to stand up for what is right and defend the wrongfully accused. 'Firing Line' depicts standing up for yourself on that fine line between the truth and being falsely accused by the system, and by doing so, standing up for yourself to protect your integrity and fight for what is right."

MOLLY HATCHET was formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1971, but Ingram didn't join the band until 1987.

Of the original MOLLY HATCHET lineup, all six members are dead, as are the band's second and third lead singers, Jimmy Farrar and Phil McCormack, respectively.

In June 2000, Ingram became the sole owner of the trademark MOLLY HATCHET, acquired from Pat Armstrong, the band's early manager.

"It's very resilient," Bobby told Savannah Morning News in a 2021 interview. "It's been a challenge, sure it has. But it's also been something that I like. I like hard work. I like challenges. The thrill of the challenge and the reward at the end. I didn't expect to do all this, but I saw that it needed it so I did it."

He added: "I'm the longest-standing member, consecutively. That means not veering from the mission, the vision, and the values of MOLLY HATCHET. I've stayed on course, on track, foundational, fundamental roots intact in creating new branches of the tree."

In a 2018 interview with Coachella Valley Weekly, Ingram said: "I have always felt a need and strong desire to keep the MOLLY HATCHET tradition, legacy, and spirit alive and well, and to keep it on the road, playing concerts, and recording new albums.

"I've seen every member come and go in the last [36] years," he added. "I feel fortunate to be able to do it for so long and so consistently. I've never faltered or stepped out on the group, so to speak. I never joined another band. This has been my baby for over three decades, and I'm proud of it. I know what kind of sacrifice it takes to make it happen. It's all worth it to see the joy of the fans, to see their faces light up, and see them jumping up and down and hollering and forgetting their troubles. That's the reward. That's the payoff."

MOLLY HATCHET live in Europe 2023:

Dec. 1 - DE-Hamburg/Schenefeld @ JUKS

Dec. 2 - DE-Siegburg @ Kubana

Dec. 3 - DE-Dortmund @ Piano

Dec. 5 - BE-Ittre @ Zik-Zak

Dec. 6 - DE-Bensheim @ Musiktheater Rex

Dec. 7 - CH-Pratteln @ Z7

Dec. 8 - DE-Obermarchtal @ Kreuz

Dec. 9 - DE-Munich @ Backstage

Dec. 10 - DE-Kassel @ Theaterstübchen

Dec. 11 - DE-Hannover @ Musikzentrum

MOLLY HATCHET live in the USA 2024:

Jan. 27 - Marion, VA @ The Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 16 - Sarasota, FL @ Thunder by the Bar Festival

March 1 - Medina, MN @ Median Entertainment Center

March 2 - St.Charles, Il @ Arcada Theatre

March 14 - Syracuse, NY @ Palace Theatre

March 15 - Turner Falls, MA @ Shea Theatre Arts Center

March 16 - Hudson Falls, NY @ The Strand Theatre

March 17 - Stamford, CT @ Shea Four Seasons by the Lake

March 30 - Clearwater, FL @ OCC Roadhouse

May 4 - Van Wert, OH @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Sept. 6 - Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

Sept. 20 - Sedalia, MO @ Mozark Festival

Oct. 4 - Morehead, KY @ The Landing Strip Campground

MOLLY HATCHET 2023 is:

Bobby Ingram - Lead Guitars

John Galvin - Keyboards

Tim Lindsey - Bass

Shawn Beamer - Drums

Parker Lee - Lead Vocals