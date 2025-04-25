SUPER7 Unveils New GHOST 'Ultimates!' Figure Of PAPA V PERPETUA

The reign of Papa V Perpetua is upon us — resplendent, commanding, and steeped in the dark pageantry that has made GHOST a force to be reckoned with. With each new era, The Clergy's unholy frontman evolves, and now, Super7 is summoning his latest incarnation to take center stage in your collection! This seven-inch scale, highly articulated Ultimates! figure embodies Papa V Perpetua's divine decadence, featuring intricate sculpt and vac metal paint detailing that captures every ornate flourish of his ever-enigmatic presence. Draped in a flowing soft goods robe with detailing approved by The Clergy and worthy of his station, he arrives with two interchangeable heads and eight interchangeable hands, allowing you to display him in all his theatrical splendor. And, of course, he comes equipped with his tools of the trade — a microphone and stand — so he can deliver his haunting sermon among your collection.

Encased in collector-friendly window box packaging, this figure is as much a relic as it is a revelation. Will you heed the call and usher Papa V Perpetua into your unholy sanctuary?

Accessories

* 2x Interchangeable Heads

* 1x Singing Head

* 1x Neutral head

* 8 x Interchangeable Hands

* 2x Gripping Hands

* 2x Open Hands

* 2x Expressive Hands

* 2x As Above, So Below Hands

* Microphone stand with removable mic

* Soft goods robe

Please note that this Ultimates! figure will not come with a packaging sleeve

* Inspired by Papa V Perpetua, from the band GHOST's "Skeletá" album era

* Figure is seven-inch scale and highly articulated

* Designed in close collaboration with The Clergy, featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, and an ornate soft goods robe

* Includes multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and mic stand with removable microphone accessories

* The perfect gift for any GHOST fan or metal music collector, collect the entire assortment of music legend figures, apparel, and accessories by Super7!

Pre-order the GHOST Papa V Perpetua Ultimates! figure from Super7 and receive an exclusive Super Pack featuring an additional interchangeable Grimacing Head and set of interchangeable Horn Hands. Available only when purchased from Super7.com.

Founded in 2001, Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer Brian Flynn, Super7 has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. In addition to its owned branded products, Super7 also designed, manufactured and distributed officially licensed programs for G.I. Joe, Transformers, Disney, Powell-Peralta and Peanuts as well as for music legends IRON MAIDEN, MISFITS, BEASTIE BOYS and more.