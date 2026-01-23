Mongolian Rockers THE HU Release New Song 'The Real You'

Innovative Mongolian rock group and global phenomenon THE HU continue to push the limits of rock and bring the world along with them on their latest single "The Real You", out today (Friday, January 23) via Better Noise Music. With this new song, they're bringing Western music components to the forefront with a heavy, atmospheric sound, a hard-charging rhythm, and gritty and positively menacing vocals. The track takes their "hunnu rock", which blends traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat singing with contemporary rock music, to an entirely new and breathtaking level.

"The Real You" — produced by Dashka (Dashdondog Bayarmagnai) and mixed by five-time Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer, mixer, and musician Chris Lord-Alge — is available on all digital outlets and the video can be seen below.

"'The Real You' single is the representation of our forthcoming new album," says THE HU's Temka (tovshuur player, throat singer). "While we have traditional songs that have our signature rhythm in our third album, there are few upbeat, fast songs such as this single. We recorded this song thinking of our ancestors, riding fast on the horse back through the landscape. Listen to this song to express the feelings you have buried inside and feel the overwhelming energy we pass through to you. Enjoy!"

"The Real You" is asking listeners to not judge others but focus on themselves and therefore become a better person. It's derived from the Mongolian proverb "Don't worry about what is on top of a person's head, just worry about what is not on yours." "The Real You" is sung in Mongolian, but listeners can feel the depth of its emotion and the ferocity of its intent with unflinching lyrics like "Will you keep slandering, gaslighting, menacing, and abusing?/Is it alright to keep enduring, fearing, and hiding?"

THE HU have passionately and unforgettably brought Mongolian music to the music frontlines. In November 2022, THE HU became the first-ever rock/metal band to receive the prestigious UNESCO "Artist For Peace" designation at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris, France by UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. Previous recipients include Celine Dion, Shirley Bassey, Sarah Brightman, Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller and World Orchestra For Peace. With over 961 million all-time streams, 483 million video views, No.1-charting albums, multiple sold-out headlining tours, prestigious government honors and awards, collaborations with several of rock's biggest names, and featured music on video games including EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", THE HU have cemented their status as a global powerhouse.

Later this summer, THE HU will join IRON MAIDEN at Knebworth Park in the U.K. on July 11 along with THE DARKNESS, AIRBOURNE and THE ALMIGHTY for their "Run For Your Lives" tour stop. Excitingly, THE HU will also be part of the Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson "Freaks On Parade" U.S. tour along with ORGY, which kicks off August 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo credit: Blguunee Hiroshi (courtesy of Better Noise Music)